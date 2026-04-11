Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Get $365 Bonus for Masters, MLB, UFC 327

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Get excited for an awesome Saturday of sports when you redeem the bet365 bonus code to receive a generous welcome offer for the Masters, MLB and UFC 327 action today. No bonus code is needed, simply sign up using the links available on this page.







By signing up and placing a $10 qualifying wager today, new users will unlock a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets, regardless of whether that initial ticket cashes or busts. Just ensure your $10 bet settles within 30 days of activating the promotion. It is also worth noting that this offer scales by location: new users in Illinois will receive a “Bet $10, Get $150 in bonus bets” promotion, while bettors in Pennsylvania and New Jersey get the added value of 50 free spins in the bet365 online casino.

Bet365 Bonus Code for MLB, Masters, UFC 327 Action

Whether you are looking to back the Pirates as a potential longshot in Chicago or wagering on the Mets to handle business against the Athletics, utilizing a sportsbook promo is the smartest way to gain an analytical edge.

bet365 Bonus Code No Bonus Code Needed new bet365 User Offer (All States, excluding Illinois) Bet $10, Get $200 new bet365 User Offer (Illinois) Bet $10, Get $150 Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 11th, 2026

Bet365 Bonus Code Details: Bet $10, Get $200 in Bonus Bets

It does stand to reason that understanding the fine print is where real market edge is found. New bet365 users can unlock $200 in bonus bets simply by wagering $10 on today’s MLB slate, whether your initial bet cashes or not. To activate the bonus, your qualifying bet must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer and carry minimum odds of -500. So, a -450 selection is perfectly viable for this promo, but a heavily favored -800 moneyline is not going to cut it.

Once the funds hit your bonus bets balance, they expire after 7 days, so we put a lot of stock in putting them in play quickly—perhaps on some futures prices or upcoming divisional series. Again, bettors in Illinois operate under a Bet $10, Get $150 structure, while Pennsylvania and New Jersey sign-ups score 50 bonus spins to use in the bet365 online casino.

MLB Odds Today via bet365

Here is a look at the current odds for a couple of today’s MLB matchups, courtesy of bet365.

Matchup Moneyline Runline (Spread) Total (O/U) Pittsburgh Pirates @ Chicago Cubs PIR +125 / CUB -150 PIR +1.5 (-185) / CUB -1.5 (+155) 6.5 (O -120 / U +100) Athletics @ New York Mets ATH +135 / MET -160 ATH +1.5 (-165) / MET -1.5 (+140) 7.5 (O -110 / U -110)

Let’s dive into the market. The 7-5 Pittsburgh Pirates take on the 6-6 Chicago Cubs at 2:20 PM ET in what projects to be a tightly contested battle. The Cubs are favored at -150 on the moneyline, backed by a pitching staff holding a solid 3.316 overall ERA. However, we see some serious value in the Pirates. Chicago’s arms, including starter Edward Cabrera, have to navigate a dangerous Pittsburgh lineup featuring Oneil Cruz (.300 AVG, 4 HR, .932 OPS) and Ryan O’Hearn (.341 AVG, 3 HR, 1.025 OPS). Combine that with Pittsburgh’s electric pitching—generating a 9.692 K/9 rate as a team, anchored by Braxton Ashcraft—and the Under on the 6.5-run total is an incredibly intriguing look.

Later on at 4:10 PM ET, the 7-6 New York Mets host the 5-7 Athletics. New York is sitting at -160 on the moneyline, and it is easy to see why. Kodai Senga takes the mound looking dominant, racking up 16 strikeouts over 11.2 innings for a 12.343 K/9 and a 3.086 ERA. Backed by a star-studded outfield featuring Juan Soto (.355 AVG, .928 OPS) and Luis Robert Jr. (.326 AVG, 2 HR), the Mets are a tough fade. The Athletics counter with Jacob Lopez (6.48 ERA) and will need a massive day from slugging catcher Shea Langeliers (5 HR, 9 RBIs) just to stay within the runline.

How to Activate This bet365 Bonus Offer

Getting started with this premier sportsbook is a breeze. Whether you are ready to back the Pirates or the Mets, follow these simple steps to claim your bonus for the April 11, 2026, MLB slate.

Register a New Account: Download the bet365 app and create your new account using standard personal information (name, email, and date of birth) to verify your identity. Enter the Bonus Code: No bonus code is needed. Signing up using the links available on this page will secure this offer. Claim the Offer: Log in and officially claim the welcome offer directly via the bet365 app interface. Make a Deposit: Fund your bankroll with a first deposit of at least $10 using one of the sportsbook’s secure payment methods. Place a Qualifying Bet: Place a real-money wager of at least $10 on any eligible market to activate the offer.

You can lock in your qualifying bet on any of today’s matchups, whether you are targeting that 2:20 PM ET first pitch in Chicago or the 4:10 PM ET showdown in New York. As soon as your $10 qualifying bet settles, bet365 credits your account, giving you the bankroll flexibility to hunt down value for the rest of the baseball season.