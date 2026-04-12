Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Get $200 Masters, NBA, MLB Bonus Sunday (April 12)

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Both the Masters and the NBA regular season come to an end today, while there are also a ton of MLB games to dive into. You can get in on all the action today with a bonus in hand by signing up with this bet365 bonus code offer.

By signing up and placing a $10 qualifying wager today, new users will unlock a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets, regardless of whether that initial ticket cashes or busts. Just ensure your $10 bet settles within 30 days of activating the promotion.

You can also bet bet365 sportsbook for live wagering all throughout the last round of the Masters today, adding to the excitement of today’s action.

Unlock your bet365 welcome offer today by wagering just $10 on this exciting MLB matchup to receive $200 in bonus bets. Please note: New users in Illinois will alternatively receive a bet $10, get $150 bonus.

Bet365 Bonus Code for MLB, NBA, Masters Bonus

We put a lot of stock into maximizing our bankroll, and taking advantage of a welcome offer is the sharpest way to start. Before the first pitch is thrown in this non-conference clash featuring a probable pitching matchup between Arizona’s Zac Gallen (#23) and Philadelphia’s Andrew Painter (#24), eligible new customers can easily secure this promotion. Review the key details of the sign-up offer below before backing the Diamondbacks or the Phillies:

bet365 Bonus Code No Bonus Code Needed new bet365 User Offer (All States, excluding Illinois) Bet $10, Get $200 new bet365 User Offer (Illinois) Bet $10, Get $150 Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 12th, 2026

Bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $10, Get $200 in Bonus Bets

Activating your bet365 bonus code for the Arizona Diamondbacks and Philadelphia Phillies matchup is a straightforward process for the value-seeking bettor. New users can secure $200 in bonus bets by simply placing a $10 wager, which pays out regardless of whether your ticket cashes or tears. To ensure eligibility, your qualifying wager must have minimum odds of -500. It stands to reason that a -450 selection is perfectly acceptable, but laying heavy juice on a massive favorite at -800 would not qualify for the promotion.

Furthermore, your initial bet must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer to trigger the bonus. Once your qualifying wager settles and the funds hit your account, your bonus bets will remain active for a limited time, expiring 7 days after being added to your balance. As noted, regional nuances apply: new users registering in Illinois will instead receive a “bet $10, get $150” in bonus bets offer, while new customers signing up from Pennsylvania and New Jersey get a little extra value with 50 complimentary spins for bet365’s online casino.

Use Bet365 Bonus for MLB, Live Masters Wagering

The Arizona Diamondbacks hit the road to face the Philadelphia Phillies in a compelling non-conference matchup scheduled for April 12, 2026, at 1:35 PM ET.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs Philadelphia Phillies Odds & Analysis

Bet Type Arizona Diamondbacks Philadelphia Phillies Moneyline +120 -140 Total Over 8.5 Under 8.5 Runline +1.5 (-200) -1.5 (+165)

Odds as of April 12, 2026 Bet365.

Looking at the offensive metrics, the Arizona Diamondbacks bring slightly more production in the contact game, batting .223 as a team with 60 total runs and 58 RBIs over 480 at-bats. The Philadelphia Phillies, hitting .216, have instead relied heavily on plate discipline. By drawing 50 walks compared to Arizona’s 41, Philadelphia has secured a slightly better on-base percentage (.305 compared to Arizona’s .285), translating to 50 total runs and 50 RBIs through 468 at-bats.

For bettors eyeing the 8.5-run total, recent trends show contrasting styles that create a fascinating market dynamic. When the Philadelphia Phillies are favored, their games have hit the Under 60% of the time. Meanwhile, when the Arizona Diamondbacks play as the underdog, their matchups have leaned toward higher variance, hitting the Over in 50% of those contests.

How to Activate This Bet365 Bonus Code Offer

Getting started before the first pitch between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Philadelphia Phillies is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to ensure you properly activate your welcome offer and secure your betting edge: