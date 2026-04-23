Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Get $200 Bonus for Wolves-Nuggets, NBA Playoffs

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Setting up a new profile with the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 allows you to quickly unlock $200 in bonus bets. Betting $10 on any NBA or Stanley Cup Playoff game will guarantee your reward. Just click here to sign up.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 Offer Details

Before the Knicks and Hawks tip off tonight at State Farm Arena in front of a national audience on Amazon Prime Video, eligible new users can capitalize on this exclusive sportsbook promotion. Review the table below for a quick, data-driven overview of the current bet365 sign-up bonuses available.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New bet365 User Offer Bet $10, Get $200 Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Information Verified April 23rd Promo Confirmed By WTOP

Securing this welcome offer is a highly pragmatic move for fans looking to build a bankroll. By placing a $10 qualifying bet on the action, new bet365 users extract a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets (or $150 in Illinois), regardless of whether that initial wager wins or loses. Users in PA and NJ will also see 50 casino spins credited to their accounts.

To successfully trigger the promotion, your initial $10 wager must meet a minimum odds requirement of -500. Practically speaking, this means a selection at -450 is perfectly fine, but betting on a massive favorite at -800 mathematically removes you from qualification. Additionally, your qualifying bets must settle within 30 days. Once the bonus bets hit your account balance, they remain active for seven days before expiration.

NBA Odds Tonight at bet365

Matchup Spread Total (O/U) Moneyline New York Knicks @ Atlanta Hawks NYK -1.5 / ATL +1.5 215.0 NYK -115 / ATL -105 Denver Nuggets @ Minnesota Timberwolves DEN -2.0 / MIN +2.0 234.0 DEN -135 / MIN +115

From a statistical perspective, the Denver Nuggets traveling to face the Minnesota Timberwolves presents a fascinating clash of efficiencies. Oddsmakers project a high-scoring affair with a total set at 234. Operating as 2-point road favorites, Denver brings an elite offensive unit into the matchup with Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray leading the way. Injury reports will dictate late line movement: Minnesota guard Anthony Edwards (knee) is questionable, while Denver expects Aaron Gordon (calf) to play, though Peyton Watson (hamstring) remains sidelined.

Looking at the Eastern Conference, the Knicks enter State Farm Arena as narrow 1.5-point favorites over the Hawks. The underlying metrics heavily favor New York on the glass. The Knicks boast a dominant 54.8% total rebound percentage in the series and a solid 6.4 regular season Net Rating.

Matching up against a high-powered Knicks squad, Atlanta will be tested on the defensive end. Compounding Atlanta’s interior issues is the absence of center Jock Landale, who remains out with an ankle injury.

Tonight’s Stanley Cup Playoff Games

While the NBA hardwood offers plenty of actionable betting value, NHL fans can also leverage their newly acquired bonus bets on the ice. Tonight’s Stanley Cup Playoff schedule features three compelling matchups across the league:

Sabres vs. Bruins

Hurricanes vs. Senators

Avalanche vs. Kings

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Sign-Up Steps

Claiming your welcome offer and establishing your bankroll is a streamlined process. Follow these straightforward steps to activate your promotion ahead of tip-off:

Register a New Account: Create your profile here. You must provide standard personal information—such as your name, address, and date of birth—for necessary identity verification. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, input the bonus code WTOP to securely link the welcome offer to your new account. Make a Secure Deposit: Once verified, navigate to the cashier and deposit a minimum of $10 utilizing one of bet365’s secure payment methods. Claim the Offer: Head over to the promotions tab directly within the bet365 app interface to officially claim the welcome bonus. Place a Qualifying Wager: Execute a qualifying bet of at least $10 on the Knicks vs. Hawks, Nuggets vs. Timberwolves, or any eligible market.

Once your initial $10 wager clears the -500 odds threshold and officially settles, bet365 will credit your account with the bonus bets, arming you with additional capital for the remainder of the postseason.