Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Get $200 Bonus for NBA Playoffs + MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Let’s step up to the plate, folks. There is nothing better than turning a small wager into a nice payday, and right now, we have a real chance to do exactly that. As MLB action heats up, new bettors can claim a lucrative welcome offer here using the bet365 bonus code WTOP365.

I’m looking at tonight’s slate, and the strategy is simple: new bet365 users can take advantage of this welcome offer ahead of the next MLB game by betting just $10 on any contest (like the Philadelphia Phillies taking on the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field). In return, you get $200 in bonus bets regardless of whether your bet wins or loses, as long as your qualifying wagers settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Along with MLB, you can use the bonus for the NBA playoffs.

Just a heads-up: If you’re betting with us from Illinois, you’ll receive a “Bet $10, Get $150” bonus, while our friends registering from Pennsylvania and New Jersey will additionally score 50 free spins for bet365’s online casino.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for MLB Matchups

Whether I’m backing the 14-9 New York Yankees with Max Fried on the mound at Fenway, or targeting the 16-7 Los Angeles Dodgers starting Shohei Ohtani against the Giants, I always make sure I’m getting the most value out of my sportsbook promotions. If you are tuning in to see the 14-9 Chicago Cubs host the Phillies at Wrigley, getting started with bet365 is a breeze.

Review the details below to unlock your bonus before the first pitch:

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer (All States, excluding Illinois) Bet $10, Get $200 Bonus New User Offer (Illinois) Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 22, 2026

Details of the Welcome Offer

If you are ready to back a home team like the Chicago Cubs as Matthew Boyd takes the mound, this bet365 bonus code delivers an excellent starting point for our bankroll. Here is how I approach it: new bet365 users can unlock $200 in bonus bets simply by placing a $10 wager. The best part? That bonus is yours whether your initial bet wins or loses. (Again, Illinois bettors get $150 in bonus bets, and PA/NJ users get an extra 50 casino spins).

To ensure your wager qualifies for the promotion, your first bet must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer and meet a minimum odds requirement of -500. What does that mean for us in the trenches? It means a moneyline selection with -450 odds gives us a real chance and is perfectly fine, but keying in on a massive, heavy favorite at -800 won’t trigger the bonus.

Once those bonus bets hit your account balance, they are valid for 7 days before expiring. Whether we are targeting Tyler Mahle and the Giants at Oracle Park or handicapping another MLB matchup, keep these simple requirements in mind to maximize your welcome offer.

MLB Odds Today

Before we place our wagers, let’s break down the morning line. Review the latest runlines, moneylines, and totals for today’s MLB slate:

Matchup Moneyline Runline (Spread) Total (O/U) New York Yankees @ Boston Red Sox NYY -135 / BOS +113 NYY -1.5 (+124) / BOS +1.5 (-149) 7.5 (O -118 / U -102) Philadelphia Phillies @ Chicago Cubs PHI +147 / CHC -176 PHI +1.5 (-145) / CHC -1.5 (+121) 8.0 (O -109 / U -110) Los Angeles Dodgers @ San Francisco Giants LAD -207 / SF +171 LAD -1.5 (-125) / SF +1.5 (+105) 7.5 (O -119 / U -102)

The 16-7 Dodgers enter Oracle Park as heavy road favorites (-207), and we can clearly see why. Two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani takes the mound boasting a brilliant 0.50 ERA and a 0.72 WHIP with 18 strikeouts across his 18 innings pitched. He is also doing massive damage at the plate, hitting .271 with 5 home runs and 11 RBIs so far.

And there is nothing quite like a classic American League East rivalry. The 14-9 Yankees are favored (-135) at Fenway Park against the 9-14 Red Sox. New York is sending Max Fried to the hill, who brings a stellar 2.97 ERA and 0.81 WHIP into the contest. Their offense is anchored by Aaron Judge, who already has 9 home runs and 16 RBIs on the young season.

How to Register with the Bet365 Bonus Code

Ready to get in on the action for tonight’s compelling matchups? Getting started is a quick and straightforward process.

Sign Up: First, create and register a new account here by providing your standard personal information. Enter the Code: During this sign-up phase, ensure you use the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to be entered into the promotion. Claim & Deposit: Once your account is securely set up, claim the offer directly via the bet365 app. Then, head to the cashier and deposit at least $10 using one of the sportsbook’s secure methods. Place Your Wager: The final step is to place a qualifying bet of at least $10. Whether you are backing the 8-15 Philadelphia Phillies with Kyle Backhus on the hill, or counting on Ranger Suarez to lead the Boston Red Sox against the rival Yankees at Fenway, your initial $10 wager will trigger your bonus.

Simply follow these steps, sit back, and let’s enjoy tonight’s MLB slate with confidence.

Deposit required. Paid in Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. New Customers only. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.