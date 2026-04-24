Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Get $200 Bonus for MLB, NBA Playoffs, Any Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services If you’re like me, you are always looking for ways to stretch your bankroll during the baseball season. The latest bet365 bonus code WTOP365 does exactly that, allowing new users to register here and secure $200 in bonus bets simply by placing a $10 wager on today’s marquee MLB matchups.

Whether we’re looking to back the New York Yankees (16-9) against the Houston Astros (10-16) at Daikin Park or targeting the Chicago Cubs (16-9) visiting the Los Angeles Dodgers (17-8) at UNIQLO Field, you’ll get that $200 bonus regardless of whether your initial ticket wins.

Please note: If you are betting from Illinois, you will alternatively receive a Bet $10, Get $150 welcome offer. Meanwhile, new players registering from Pennsylvania and New Jersey will also snag 50 free spins for bet365’s online casino.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for MLB This Weekend

Using these promotional offers gives us incredible flexibility, especially when chasing bigger payouts on late-night matchups like Jameson Taillon and the Cubs taking on Emmet Sheehan and the Dodgers. Here is everything you need to know about claiming this sign-up bonus before the first pitch:

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $200 Bonus Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Information Verified April 24, 2026

Bet $10, Get $200 in Bonus Bets

Unlocking the latest bet365 bonus code is a straightforward play for anyone looking to build up their balance this week. By simply placing a $10 qualifying wager—perhaps backing Brandon Young and the Baltimore Orioles (12-13) as they host Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox (9-16)—you will lock up $200 in bonus bets, win or lose.

Here is the strategy to make sure your first wager unlocks the promo: your qualifying bet must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer and feature minimum odds of -500. So, if I’m putting a -450 moneyline selection on Lance McCullers Jr. and the Astros, I’m perfectly fine.

However, if I try to key a heavily favored -800 prop bet, it won’t qualify. Once that initial wager settles, your bonus funds hit your account. Just be sure to use them quickly on your favorite markets, as all bonus bets expire exactly 7 days after they are added.

MLB Odds Today

Before locking in your bets for the April 24th slate, let’s review the morning line, runlines, and totals. Here are the odds for today’s highlighted matchups:

Matchup Runline (Spread) Moneyline Total (O/U) Boston Red Sox at Baltimore Orioles BOS -1.5 (+148) / BAL +1.5 (-180) BOS -102 / BAL -118 9 (O -109 / U -111) Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves PHI +1.5 (-170) / ATL -1.5 (+141) PHI +125 / ATL -149 9 (O -109 / U -111) New York Yankees at Houston Astros NYY -1.5 (+111) / HOU +1.5 (-132) NYY -145 / HOU +121 9 (O -110 / U -110) Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Dodgers CUB +1.5 (-150) / LAD -1.5 (+125) CUB +138 / LAD -164 9 (O -110 / U -110)

One of the most intriguing matchups on the board features the Yankees traveling to Daikin Park to face the Astros. There is nothing better than watching Aaron Judge mash—he’s an absolute powerhouse for New York right now, boasting 9 home runs, a .932 OPS, and 17 RBIs across 91 at-bats.

He has a real chance to do some damage against Astros starter Lance McCullers Jr., who currently holds a 6.197 ERA over 20.1 innings pitched. Houston counterpunches with the lethal bat of Yordan Alvarez, bringing a staggering .347 average, 11 home runs, and a 1.245 OPS to the plate.

Out on the West Coast, the Dodgers host the Cubs at Dodger Stadium’s UNIQLO Field. Shohei Ohtani remains an incredible dual-threat force, hitting 5 home runs with 11 RBIs while also contributing a minuscule 0.375 ERA on the mound over 24 innings pitched.

Backed by Freddie Freeman’s .297 average and 3 home runs, L.A. is a tough out. Chicago will rely heavily on Nico Hoerner (4 home runs, .304 average) to provide run support for starter Jameson Taillon as he looks to improve upon his 3.971 ERA.

Take Your Bonus to the Hardwood: NBA Playoffs

Here is one of my favorite parts about this promotion: you aren’t forced to use your bonus bets solely on baseball. If you’re following the action on the court, you can take those bonus funds and pivot straight to the NBA Playoffs.

Once your initial $10 MLB wager settles and your account is credited, you can easily use your bonus bets to build exotic wagers, lucrative parlays, or simple moneylines on the most intense basketball games of the year. It’s a great way to diversify your betting card across multiple sports.

Steps to Register with the Bet365 Bonus Code

Ready to jump into the action with me? Claiming your sign-up offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these simple steps to activate the promo and secure a nice payday in bonus bets:

Create an Account: Register a new account here by providing standard personal information to verify your identity and confirm your location. Enter the Bet365 Bonus Code: During the registration process, make sure you use the bonus code WTOP365 to be entered into the promotion. Claim and Deposit: Once your account is set up, claim the offer via the bet365 app and make a first-time deposit of at least $10 using one of the platform’s secure methods. Place Your Qualifying Bet: Navigate to the MLB betting markets and place a qualifying bet of at least $10.

As soon as your initial $10 wager settles, bet365 will credit your account with your bonus bets, ensuring you have the extra firepower we need to tackle the rest of the MLB season or the NBA playoffs.

Deposit required. Paid in Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. New Customers only. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.