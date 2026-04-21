Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Get $200 Bonus for MLB, NBA, NHL Playoffs

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Baseball fans, we’ve got a massive slate of games today, and there’s nothing better than stepping up to the plate with house money. If you’re looking to start handicapping today’s matchups, I highly recommend signing up here with the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to unlock a fantastic welcome offer ahead of the first pitch.

Whether you’re backing the Los Angeles Dodgers against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park or diving into the classic New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox rivalry at Fenway, new bet365 users can wager just $10 and secure $200 in bonus bets—win or lose. Just make sure your $10 qualifying bets all settle within 30 days of claiming the offer.

A quick heads-up on the regional details: if you’re betting with us from Illinois, you’re getting a “Bet $10, Get $150” bonus, while our friends in Pennsylvania and New Jersey will also score 50 bonus spins for bet365’s online casino on top of their $200 reward.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for MLB Matchups Today

As we look to build our bankroll, it helps to have all the facts in front of us. Here is exactly what you need to know about the current welcome offer before you lay down your cash:

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer (All States, excluding Illinois) Bet $10, Get $200 Bonus New User Offer (Illinois) Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 21, 2026

Score $200 in Bonus Bets

When you plug in the bet365 bonus code WTOP365, you’re setting yourself up for a guaranteed payout. New users can unlock $200 in bonus bets simply by placing a $10 first wager, regardless of the outcome. It’s an incredible opportunity to chase those bigger payouts on the diamond without sweating the result of your very first ticket. Again, remember that Illinois bettors get a solid $150 bonus for their $10 wager, while PA and NJ users get an extra 50 casino spins to sweeten the pot.

To successfully cash in on this strategy, we need to play by the rules. Your qualifying bet must settle within 30 days and needs minimum odds of -500. For instance, taking a -450 moneyline favorite works perfectly, but if you try to key a heavy -800 chalk, it won’t qualify. Once that initial bet settles, your bonus bets hit your account. You’ll have exactly 7 days before they expire, giving us a full week to find a real chance at some value.

Bonus Bet Flexibility: NBA and NHL Playoffs

Now, I know we’re focused on baseball right now, but as a savvy punter, you should know that this bonus isn’t locked exclusively to MLB action. If you want to diversify your betting portfolio, you can absolutely use your bonus bets on the hardwood or the ice. The NBA and NHL offer some incredible handicapping opportunities of their own.

Whether you’re eyeing a basketball point spread or looking to string together a hockey moneyline parlay, your bet365 bonus funds give you the flexibility to chase a nice pay day across the entire postseason landscape.

MLB Odds for Tuesday

Let’s get back to the diamond. Here’s a look at the current morning line odds for today’s top matchups. I’m seeing some excellent opportunities to find value on the runline and totals:

Matchup Moneyline Spread (Runline) Total (O/U) New York Yankees @ Boston Red Sox NYY +105 / BOS -124 NYY -1.5 (+167) / BOS +1.5 (-202) 8.5 (O -106 / U -114) Philadelphia Phillies @ Chicago Cubs PHI +108 / CHC -128 PHI +1.5 (-191) / CHC -1.5 (+157) 8.5 (O -118 / U -102) Los Angeles Dodgers @ San Francisco Giants LAD -185 / SF +153 LAD -1.5 (-105) / SF +1.5 (-115) 7.0 (O -119 / U -101)

I’m eyeing Oracle Park tonight, where the 16-6 Dodgers are sitting as heavy -185 moneyline favorites against their division rivals. LA has Yoshinobu Yamamoto toeing the rubber, and he’s been lights-out with a 2.104 ERA and a minuscule 0.818 WHIP.

Over at Wrigley Field, the 13-9 Cubs are favored at -128 on the moneyline against the 8-14 Phillies. Chicago is handing the ball to electric starter Shota Imanaga, who brings a pristine 2.455 ERA and is striking out batters at a staggering 12.68 K/9 rate. The Cubs’ offense is led by Nico Hoerner, currently raking at .322 with a .902 OPS.

How to Register with the Bet365 Bonus Code

Ready to lock in these bets? Whether you’re backing the Cubs at Wrigley or riding with the intense Yankees-Red Sox rivalry, securing this welcome offer is incredibly straightforward.

Here is exactly how we get it done before the first pitch is thrown:

Register a New Account: Start by creating and registering a new account here with bet365. You’ll just need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity and secure your profile. Enter the Bonus Code: During the sign-up process, ensure you enter the exclusive bet365 bonus code WTOP365. This is the key to unlocking the offer. Make a Deposit: Head to the cashier and fund your new account with a deposit of at least $10 using one of bet365’s approved, secure payment methods. Place Your Qualifying Bet: Navigate to the MLB markets (or jump into the NBA/NHL playoffs) and place a qualifying bet of at least $10 on any matchup today—such as the Los Angeles Dodgers taking on the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park.

Once your initial wager settles, your bonus bets will be activated and credited to your account, giving us the extra ammunition we need to attack the rest of the week.

Deposit required. Paid in Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. New Customers only. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.