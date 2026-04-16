Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Get $200 Bonus for Angels-Yankees, MLB Games

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With an exciting MLB slate of games today, new users can redeem this bet365 bonus code offer to get started. Use this opportunity to receive a welcome offer for the Angels-Yankees, or any other MLB game today. The best part is no bonus code is needed, simply sign up using the links available on this page.







By claiming this welcome offer ahead of the next MLB game, new bet365 users can wager just $10 on today’s matchups and get $200 in bonus bets regardless of whether that initial bet wins or loses.

Keep in mind that the offer shifts to a “Bet $10, Get $150” bonus for bettors in Illinois, while new users tapping in from Pennsylvania and New Jersey will also secure 50 bonus spins for bet365’s online casino.

Secure the Bet365 Bonus Code Offer for MLB Action Today

If you are planning to wager on the April 16, 2026 slate, utilizing a sportsbook promo can add incredible expected value to your lineup. With bet365 offering competitive numbers on today’s non-conference matchups, now is the perfect time to activate a new user bonus.

Below is everything you need to know to claim your sign-up offer before the first pitch:

bet365 Bonus Code No Bonus Code Needed new bet365 User Offer (All States, excluding Illinois) Bet $10, Get $200 new bet365 User Offer (Illinois) Bet $10, Get $150 Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 16th, 2026

Bet365 Bonus Code: Digging Into the Bet $10, Get $200 Offer

We put a lot of stock in welcome promos that mitigate early variance, and this one fits the bill perfectly. New bet365 users can unlock an incredible $200 in bonus bets after placing a simple $10 wager, and it pays out win or lose. Your first wager just needs to meet a few straightforward requirements: qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer and carry minimum odds of -500. So, finding value on a -450 selection for the April 16, 2026 slate is perfectly valid, but laying heavy juice on a -800 favorite will not qualify.

Once your qualifying wager settles, the bonus bets will be added to your account balance and will expire 7 days after issuance. State-specific variations matter here: new users located in Illinois are eligible for a “Bet $10, Get $150” bonus bet offer instead. Meanwhile, bettors signing up from Pennsylvania and New Jersey will receive the standard $200 in bonus bets plus an additional 50 spins to use in bet365’s online casino.

MLB Odds Today Via Bet365

Here is a look at the futures prices and daily odds for today’s non-conference matchups available at bet365:

Matchup Moneyline Runline Total (O/U) Kansas City Royals @ Detroit Tigers

(1:10 PM ET) KC -115

DET -105 KC +1.5 (-230)

DET -1.5 (+190) 8.0

(Over -110 / Under -110) Los Angeles Angels @ New York Yankees

(1:35 PM ET) LAA +230

NYY -280 LAA +1.5 (+110)

NYY -1.5 (-130) 9.5

(Over -110 / Under -110)

Matchups to Watch & Underlying Value

It does stand to reason that the New York Yankees are heavily favored (-280) at home against the Los Angeles Angels. The Yankees hand the ball to Max Fried, who has been sensational early on, posting a 1.929 ERA and a microscopic 0.75 WHIP over 28 innings pitched. He is backed by a lineup anchored by Aaron Judge, who currently boasts an .899 OPS alongside 13 RBIs. The Angels will look to play spoiler and cover the +1.5 runline (+110) as a live longshot against the formidable Bronx Bombers.

Meanwhile, the Detroit Tigers host the Kansas City Royals in what the consensus odds expect to be a tightly contested affair. Keider Montero takes the mound for Detroit, bringing an elite 1.742 ERA and a 0.677 WHIP across 10.1 innings into the contest. He will be opposed by Kansas City’s Kris Bubic, who has been missing bats at a blistering rate, posting an 11.5 K/9 and a 2.50 ERA across his 18 innings of work. With two locked-in starters toeing the rubber, evaluating the total of 8.0 runs becomes a compelling, value-seeking angle for bettors.

How to Redeem This Bet365 Bonus Code Offer

Getting started with your new sportsbook account and seizing this value is a quick and seamless process. Follow these simple steps to lock in your bonus before the first pitch of the April 16, 2026 slate: