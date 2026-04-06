Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim $365 Bonus for Michigan-UConn

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The college basketball season comes down to this: a massive matchup between Michigan and UConn for the National Championship. Sign up with the bet365 bonus code offer to receive a generous bonus for this game. No bonus code is needed, all you need to do is sign up using the links available anywhere on this page to get started.







Place a $10 wager on the National Championship game tonight to get started. The outcome of that initial wager does not matter, so you will receive that $365 bonus no matter what to use for today’s games.

Please note that users located in Illinois will alternatively receive a special “bet $5, get $150” bonus offer. Additionally, new bettors registering from Pennsylvania will secure 50 spins for bet365’s online casino, while new users signing up from New Jersey will receive 10 Golden Chips for their online casino action.

Bet365 Bonus Code Offer for Michigan vs. UConn

Securing the best futures prices or game-day value is the name of the game. Utilizing this bet365 bonus code for college basketball guarantees a massive return on your initial investment for the UConn Huskies vs. Michigan Wolverines matchup. Whether you are eyeing a longshot prop or playing it safe on the spread, this sign-up offer instantly boosts your bankroll.

Bet365 Bonus Code No Code Needed new bet365 User Offer Bet $10 Get $365 Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 6th, 2026

Unpacking the Bet365 Bonus Code Value

The mechanics here are incredibly bettor-friendly. New users who lay down a first bet of at least $10 will automatically receive $365 in bonus bets, win or lose. To ensure your wager qualifies, we have to look at the consensus odds requirement: the market must have minimum odds of -500 or greater. It goes without saying that a -450 selection is perfectly valid, while backing a heavy favorite at -800 will leave you empty-handed.

Your qualifying wager must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Once the $365 hits your account, you have a 7-day window to hunt for more value before the bonus bets expire. As a reminder, Pennsylvania users also get 50 casino spins, and New Jersey bettors secure 10 Golden Chips alongside their sportsbook bonus.

Michigan vs. UConn Betting Preview via Bet365

The UConn Huskies (29-5) are set to clash with the Michigan Wolverines (31-3) on April 6, 2026, at 8:50 PM ET. Both powerhouse programs enter this high-stakes postseason matchup riding high into the National Championship.

Bet Type UConn Huskies Michigan Wolverines Spread +6.5 (-109) -6.5 (-111) Moneyline +240 -301 Total Points Over 144.5 (-104) Under 144.5 (-117)

Looking at the betting markets, the Michigan Wolverines enter the contest as the clear favorites. This pricing is completely justified as they have been fantastic this entire tournament run, yielding a massive +21.6 point differential. Conversely, we put a lot of stock in the defensive resilience of the UConn Huskies. UConn has thrived as a gritty competitor in these spots, holding teams to just 65.0 points per game while scoring 73.2 points on average (+8.2 point differential) in their tournament run.

With the total points line sitting at 144.5, oddsmakers are anticipating a fascinating clash of styles. We’ve seen time and time again that when a high-octane scoring attack meets a disciplined defensive approach, pacing becomes the ultimate X-factor. Both teams have controlled the tempo brilliantly during their respective winning streaks.

How to Activate This bet365 Offer

If you are ready to capitalize on market inefficiencies and get in on the action for this massive top-10 showdown, securing your bet365 sportsbook bonus is a highly straightforward process.

Follow these steps to get started: