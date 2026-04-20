Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim $200 Bonus for NBA Playoffs, NHL, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is nothing better than a loaded postseason slate, and tonight’s NBA playoff action is serving up some incredible opportunities. If you are tired of making simple win/lose bets and want a real chance at a nice payday, we are in this together. New players can sign up here with the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to get $200 in bonus bets simply by placing a $10 wager on tonight’s matchups.

Whether you are handicapping the Raptors taking on the Cavaliers or breaking down the Timberwolves clashing with the Nuggets, this welcome offer is the perfect way to build your bankroll. By placing a qualifying wager of just $10 on this evening’s action, new bet365 users will receive $200 in bonus bets regardless of whether that first bet wins or loses.

(Note: If you are betting from Illinois, you will receive a modified bet $10, get $150 bonus offer. Meanwhile, players signing up in Pennsylvania and New Jersey will also score 50 complimentary spins for the bet365 online casino on top of their sportsbook bonus.)

Let’s dive into how we can leverage this promo to chase some bigger payouts tonight.

Bet365 Bonus Code for Tonight’s NBA Matchups

As the NBA Postseason rolls on, fans tuning into the April 20, 2026, clash between the Toronto Raptors and Cleveland Cavaliers can unlock massive value right out of the gate. With the action tipping off at 07:00 PM EDT live from the 19,432-seat Rocket Arena in Cleveland, OH (broadcast on Peacock and NBC Sports), new bettors have a prime opportunity to maximize their game-day experience.

Here is the complete overview of the current bet365 sign-up promotion:

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer (All States, excluding Illinois) Bet $10, Get $200 New User Offer (Illinois) Bet $10, Get $150 Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 20, 2026

Bet $10, Get $200 in Bonus Bets

Unlocking the latest bet365 bonus code is a straightforward process, and it gives us the perfect safety net to try out a more sophisticated strategy. By placing a minimum $10 wager on a matchup like Raptors vs. Cavaliers, you will receive $200 in bonus bets—even if your initial ticket gets busted.

To qualify, your first bet must settle within 30 days of claiming the welcome offer and carry minimum odds of -500 or greater. In betting terms, this means a selection with -450 odds is perfectly fine, but laying heavy chalk on a massive favorite at -800 would not meet the requirement. Once your qualifying wager settles, the bonus funds hit your account balance and remain valid for seven days before expiring.

Reminder: New users located in Illinois receive a “bet $10, get $150 in bonus bets” offer. Bettors signing up from Pennsylvania and New Jersey will be rewarded with 50 complimentary spins to use at the bet365 online casino alongside their sportsbook bonus.

Taking the Bonus Beyond the Hardwood: NHL & MLB

While I am personally locking in my action on tonight’s NBA slate, the beauty of the WTOP365 bonus code is its flexibility. You are not just restricted to basketball.

If you spot a high-value moneyline underdog on the MLB diamond or want to build an exotic parlay on the ice during the NHL playoffs, you can absolutely use this welcome offer there instead. The same rules apply: just make a $10 qualifying wager with odds of -500 or longer on any sport, and you will secure your bonus bets to use across the platform.

NBA Odds for Monday’s Matchups

If we are going to beat the books, we need to know the numbers. Here is a look at the consensus spread and total for today’s postseason matchups so you can start plotting your angles:

Matchup Spread Total (O/U) Toronto Raptors @ Cleveland Cavaliers CLE -9.5 / TOR +9.5 222.5 Atlanta Hawks @ New York Knicks NYK -6.5 / ATL +6.5 217.5 Minnesota Timberwolves @ Denver Nuggets DEN -7.5 / MIN +7.5 231.5

How to Register with the Bet365 Bonus Code

Getting started and claiming your welcome offer ahead of tonight’s opening tip is quick and painless. Follow these simple steps to activate your promotion and get your action down:

Create a New Account: Register for a new account here. You will need to provide your standard personal information to verify your identity. Enter the Bonus Code: During the sign-up process, make sure to enter the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 when prompted to ensure you are officially locked into the promotion. Claim and Deposit: Once your account is active, claim the offer via the bet365 app and make a first-time deposit of at least $10 using one of the platform’s secure banking methods. Place a Qualifying Bet: Navigate to the NBA markets (or the NHL/MLB boards) and place a real-money wager of at least $10.

Once your $10 qualifying bet settles, your bonus funds will automatically hit your account.

Deposit required. Paid in Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. New Customers only. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.