Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Bet $10, Get $200 NBA Friday, Masters Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Signing up with the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 is a foolproof way to get $200 in bonus bets. When you place a $10 bet on the NBA, the Masters or MLB games, you will be guaranteed the $200 in bonuses, regardless of the outcome. Click here to get started.

Bet365 Bonus Code Offer Details

Here is a comprehensive breakdown of the offer details before you sign up:

Bet365 Bromo Code WTOP365 New bet365 User Offer Bet $10, Get $200 ($150 bonus in Illinois Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Offer Verified On April 10th Promo Confirmed By WTOP

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Bet $10, Get $200 In Bonus Bets

By registering a new account and wagering just $10 on any event, you will receive $200 in bonus bets—regardless of whether your initial wager wins or loses. If you are wagering from Illinois, the promotion is slightly different, offering a Bet $10, Get $150 in bonus bets structure. Meanwhile, new users in Pennsylvania and New Jersey will unlock the standard $200 in bonus bets alongside an added perk of 50 spins for bet365’s online casino.

To successfully activate this welcome offer, your qualifying $10 bet must settle within 30 days of claiming the promotion. Additionally, your wager must contain a selection with minimum odds of -500. Translating this to a practical betting scenario, a player prop or moneyline with -450 odds is perfectly fine, but placing a wager on a heavy favorite at -800 odds will not qualify. Once your initial bet settles and the funds are credited to your bonus bets balance, you will have exactly seven days to utilize them before they expire.

NBA Odds Tonight At Bet365

Here is a look at the current spreads, totals, and moneylines for today’s key NBA games, providing a snapshot of the betting landscape:

Matchup Spread Total (O/U) Moneyline Detroit Pistons @ Charlotte Hornets CHA -5.5 / DET +5.5 225.5 CHA -220 / DET +180 Cleveland Cavaliers @ Atlanta Hawks ATL -7.5 / CLE +7.5 233.5 ATL -350 / CLE +275 Minnesota Timberwolves @ Houston Rockets HOU -10.5 / MIN +10.5 223.5 HOU -525 / MIN +390

Matchups to Watch

Cleveland Cavaliers @ Atlanta Hawks Oddsmakers have set a lofty total of 233.5 for this Eastern Conference clash, a projection that correlates directly with both teams’ statistical profiles. The Hawks currently boast a high-scoring offense, racking up 118.4 points and an impressive 30.2 assists per game. The Cavaliers aren’t far behind, ranking sixth overall with 119.6 points per game on an efficient 48.1% shooting from the field.

Despite this offensive firepower, Cleveland faces a mathematically steep uphill battle as an 7.5-point underdog. The Cavaliers are managing a depleted roster featuring five active injuries, including star guard Donovan Mitchell (ankle) and center Jarrett Allen (injury management), who have both been ruled out for tonight’s contest.

Minnesota Timberwolves @ Houston Rockets The Rockets enter tonight’s matchup as heavy 10.5-point home favorites, a line heavily influenced by Minnesota’s crowded injury report. The Timberwolves currently have six players listed: Rudy Gobert (rest) and Joe Ingles (personal) are out, as are leading scorer Anthony Edwards (knee) and Julius Randle (hand).

Houston projects to capitalize on the shorthanded Timberwolves by controlling the glass. The Rockets boast an elite 54.8% total rebound percentage and generate 15.0 offensive rebounds per game. Combining that interior dominance with a strong +5.1 net rating, Houston possesses the underlying metrics needed to cover a double-digit spread against a battered Minnesota squad.

Expanding Your Portfolio: The Masters And Tonight’s MLB Slate

While the NBA provides excellent opportunities to utilize your bet365 bonus bets, savvy bettors can also diversify their action across other major sporting events.

Golf fans can look toward the prestigious Masters Tournament. Predicting the outright winner or leveraging finishing position props requires evaluating recent form, strokes gained metrics, and course history at Augusta National to find a genuine analytical edge.

On the diamond, tonight’s MLB slate features several intriguing cross-league and divisional clashes:

San Francisco Giants vs. Baltimore Orioles

Los Angeles Angels vs. Cincinnati Reds

Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Secure Your Bet365 Bonus Code Offer

Getting started with your new account is a calculated and seamless process. Follow these step-by-step instructions to ensure you successfully unlock your bonus bets before the action gets underway:

Download and Register: Click here and register a new account by providing standard personal information—such as your full name, physical address, and date of birth—to verify your identity. Enter the Bonus Code: During the registration process, you will be prompted to enter a promo code. Input the bonus code WTOP365 to ensure you are officially tracked for the welcome promotion. Claim the Offer and Deposit: Once your account is set up and verified, navigate to the promos section to claim the offer via the bet365 app. Next, fund your account by depositing at least $10 using one of the secure banking methods available. Place Your Qualifying Bet: Finally, browse the NBA, MLB, or Masters markets and place a qualifying bet of at least $10 on a selection meeting the -500 minimum odds requirement.

Once your initial $10 wager has been placed and officially settles, your account will be credited with the bonus bets, ready to be strategically deployed on future matchups.