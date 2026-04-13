Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Bet $10, Get $200 Bonus For MLB, NBA Play-In This Week

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Signing up with the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 is an easy way to lock in $200 in bonus bets guaranteed. All you have to do is bet $10 on any of this week’s exciting MLB or NBA Play-In Tournament matchups. Click here to sign up.

Bet365 Bonus Code For MLB Betting

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New bet365 User Offer (All States, excluding Illinois) Bet $10, Get $200 In-App Promos MLB Boost, NHL Boost, MLB Early Payout, Prop Protect, Parlay Boost, etc. Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Terms and Conditions April 13th

Promo Code Overview: Bet $10, Unlock $200 In Bonus Bets

The bet365 bonus code delivers an exceptional edge for new players. By wagering just $10, you unlock $200 in bonus bets (or $150 in Illinois) win or lose. To ensure your wager qualifies, the bet must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer and must meet a minimum odds threshold of -500. This means a -450 moneyline wager on an evenly matched contest is a perfectly viable approach, but betting an extremely heavy favorite at -800 would fail to meet the requirement.

Once your qualifying wager is settled, your bonus bets will be credited to your account and will expire in seven days. Additionally, new users in Pennsylvania and New Jersey receive 50 spins for the bet365 online casino alongside their sportsbook bonus.

MLB Odds Today At bet365

Before allocating your bankroll, it is crucial to analyze the current odds. Here is how the bookmakers are pricing today’s MLB schedule:

Matchup Moneyline Runline (Spread) Total (O/U) Chicago Cubs @ Philadelphia Phillies CHC +150 / PHI -180 CHC +1.5 (-140) / PHI -1.5 (+120) 8.0 (Over -120 / Under +100) Arizona Diamondbacks @ Baltimore Orioles AZ +110 / BAL -130 AZ +1.5 (-190) / BAL -1.5 (+160) 8.5 (Over -120 / Under +100) New York Mets @ Los Angeles Dodgers NYM +140 / LAD -165 NYM +1.5 (-140) / LAD -1.5 (+120) 8.5 (Over -115 / Under -105)

The marquee matchup of the night features the surging 11-4 Los Angeles Dodgers hosting the 7-9 New York Mets. The Dodgers enter as comfortable favorites, a valuation heavily supported by the underlying metrics of Shohei Ohtani. Ohtani boasts a commanding .996 OPS with 10 RBIs, while Teoscar Hernández provides valuable lineup protection with a .306 batting average and 11 RBIs. Los Angeles hands the ball to Justin Wrobleski. He will challenge a Mets lineup where Francisco Lindor (.188 average) is still underperforming his historical averages. New York counters with David Peterson, who has posted a concerning 6.14 ERA through 14.2 frames makes him a potential target for run-scoring props.

At Citizens Bank Park, the 7-8 Chicago Cubs face the 7-8 Philadelphia Phillies. Philadelphia ace Cristopher Sánchez has picked up where he left off in 2025, registering a 1.65 ERA and a blistering 12.673 K/9 rate (23 strikeouts over 16.1 innings)—a clear indicator of dominant swing-and-miss stuff. Conversely, Chicago’s Javier Assad has thrown just 5.2 innings. Offensively, the Phillies run through Bryce Harper (.902 OPS, 10 RBIs), while the Cubs look to Nico Hoerner, who paces his club with a stellar .316 batting average and .911 OPS.

Looking Ahead: Tomorrow’s NBA Play-In Tournament Games

If you want to look beyond baseball to deploy your newly acquired bonus bets, the hardwood offers high-leverage opportunities with tomorrow’s NBA Play-In Tournament schedule. These high-stakes, win-or-go-home scenarios often force teams into tighter rotations and more predictable minute distributions, creating a data-rich environment for player prop bettors looking to maximize their bet365 bankroll. Betting on Heat vs. Hornets or Trail Blazers vs. Suns tomorrow will work to activate your offer the same way as a bet on tonight’s MLB slate would.

Steps To Activate This Bet365 Bonus Code Offer

Unlocking your bonus bets requires a specific, step-by-step process. Follow these instructions to ensure you properly activate the promotion before the first pitch is thrown: