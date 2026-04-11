Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP Scores $200 MLB, NBA, UFC 327 Weekend Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Get in on one of the best sportsbook welcome offers out there with the bet365 bonus code WTOP365. All you have to do is bet $10 on any event this weekend to unlock $200 in bonus bets. Between MLB games, UFC 327, the Masters and the NBA regular season coming to a close, you will have tons of choices when you click here and sign up.

Bet365 Bonus Code For $200 Bonus

No matter what sport you are interested in, claiming this welcome bonus provides an immediate bankroll boost. Here is the structural breakdown of the current sign-up offer:

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New bet365 User Offer Bet $10, Get $200 ($150 Bonus In Illinois) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Offer Verified On April 11 Information Confirmed By WTOP

New bet365 users can effectively build their bankroll by securing $200 in bonus bets after a simple $10 qualifying wager. Because the outcome of your initial bet does not impact the bonus payout, this removes the standard risk associated with a first-time wager. However, understanding the qualifying criteria is essential for activation.

Your primary wager must carry minimum odds of -500. This means a heavily favored moneyline at -450 is a valid selection, whereas a -800 player prop is not. Once the qualifying bet settles (which must occur within 30 days of claiming the promo), the bonus bets are credited to your account. These bonus funds expire seven days after being issued, so deploying them efficiently over the following week is critical.

NBA Odds At Bet365

Matchup Spread Total (O/U) Brooklyn Nets @ Toronto Raptors TOR -19 / BKN +19 217.5 Charlotte Hornets @ New York Knicks CHA -7.5 / NYK +7.5 215.5 Atlanta Hawks @ Miami Heat ATL -6.5 / MIA +6.5 243.5 Denver Nuggets @ San Antonio Spurs SAS -4.5 / DEN +4.5 237.5

When looking into tomorrow’s matchup, it is important to note playoff scenarios and the injury report. Many teams locked into positions will rest key players in preparation for the postseason.

For example, the Nuggets are likely to rest starters, like Nikola Jokic. They do not have incentive to improve their playoff position Sunday against the Spurs.

One of the key matchups of the day is the Atlanta Hawks taking on the Miami Heat. Atlanta is playing to maximize its playoff spot, while Miami is looking to maximize its play-in seed. Oddsmakers project an absolute shootout, setting the total at a slate-high 243.5 points. The underlying metrics support this volume: Atlanta plays at an accelerated 101.6 pace while generating 118.5 points per game. Miami counters with 120.6 points per contest and a 113.6 offensive rating. With Atlanta laying 6.5 points on the road, Miami’s rotation depth will be tested against that tempo. The Heat are currently navigating five active injuries, including Nikola Jović (out, ankle) and Tyler Herro (day-to-day, foot), which will force them to rely heavily on secondary scoring options to keep pace.

Additional Betting Options: The Masters, UFC 327 & MLB

If you are looking to diversify your betting portfolio outside of the NBA, the bet365 bonus code can be applied across multiple sporting events. Today, you can look into MLB matchups like Rangers vs. Dodgers, or even turn to UFC 327, which delivers an exciting fight card. The final round of the Masters will take place tomorrow, and a bet on any qualifying market will also work to unlock your welcome offer.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Sign Up For $200 Bonus

Follow these simple steps to lock in your welcome offer: