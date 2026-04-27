Bet365 Bonus Code Score $200 NBA Bonus for Nuggets-Timberwolves

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…
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New players can take advantage of the latest bet365 bonus code offer by wagering just $10 on the NBA or any other sport. That will be enough to unlock $200 in bonuses, no matter the outcome of the original wager. Click here to start signing up.
This is an opportunity for first-time players to grab a guaranteed winner. We expect to see a lot of interest in the NBA on Monday night, but this bet365 offer also applies to other sports like the NHL, MLB, tennis, golf, UFC and more.
Bet365 Bonus Code Delivers $200 Guaranteed Bonus
Bet365 Bonus Code
No Code Required
New User Offer
Bet $10, Get $200 Bonus
New User Offer (Illinois)
Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus
Terms and Conditions
21+ and Present in Participating States.
Bonus Last Verified On
April 27, 2026
By placing a $10 initial wager, you will receive $200 in bonus bets regardless of whether your ticket wins or loses. As noted, if you are wagering from Illinois, the offer is adjusted to provide $150 in bonus bets, while users located in Pennsylvania and New Jersey will receive the standard $200 in bonus bets alongside an additional 50 spins to use at the bet365 online casino.
To ensure your first wager successfully unlocks the promotion, your initial bet must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer and include minimum odds of -500 or greater. For example, a wager with -450 odds is perfectly acceptable, but a heavy favorite at -800 will not qualify. Once your qualifying bet settles and your reward is issued, the bonus bets will expire seven days after they are added to your bonus balance.
Monday Night NBA Betting Preview, Odds
Matchup
Spread
Total (O/U)
Detroit Pistons @ Orlando Magic
DET -3.5 / ORL +3.5
215
Oklahoma City Thunder @ Phoenix Suns
OKC -10.5 / PHX +10.5
214.5
Minnesota Timberwolves @ Denver Nuggets
MIN +11.5 / DEN -11.5
224
The Oklahoma City Thunder hitting the road against the Phoenix Suns stands out as the most lopsided clash on the night. Oklahoma City can close out this series with a sweep if Phoenix can’t figure out a way to slow down Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The Suns will have to find answers without center Mark Williams (foot), though Oklahoma City is managing its own rotation issues with Jalen Williams (hamstring) sidelined.
In another marquee matchup, the Denver Nuggets host the Minnesota Timberwolves. The oddsmakers have Denver as massive 11.5-point home favorites, a line largely dictated by Minnesota’s devastating injury report. The Timberwolves will be without star guard Anthony Edwards (out with a bone bruise and hyperextended knee) and Donte DiVincenzo (out for the season with a torn Achilles). Denver will look to capitalize, though they are still monitoring the status of Aaron Gordon, who is questionable with a calf injury.
While the NBA postseason commands heavy attention, the sports calendar offers plenty of other action. Bettors can utilize their bet365 bonus bets across the broader sports landscape, including the high-stakes matchups in the NHL playoffs or the extensive daily schedule of the MLB regular season. The bonus flexibility allows you to pivot to the ice or the diamond once your initial qualifying bet settles.
How to Get Started With This Bet365 Bonus Code Offer
Ready to get in on the postseason action between the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves? Getting started is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to ensure you successfully unlock your welcome bonus:
Register your Account: Create and register a new account with bet365 by entering your standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and address) to verify your identity.
Make a Deposit: Fund your new bankroll by depositing at least $10 using one of bet365’s approved, secure payment methods.
Place your Wager: Navigate to the NBA markets and place qualifying bets of at least $10 on matchups like the Nuggets vs. Timberwolves in order to activate the offer.
Once your initial qualifying wager settles, your bonus bets will be credited to your account, giving you extra flexibility for the remainder of the NBA postseason.