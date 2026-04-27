Bet365 Bonus Code Score $200 NBA Bonus for Nuggets-Timberwolves

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

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Bet365 Bonus Code Delivers $200 Guaranteed Bonus

Bet365 Bonus Code No Code Required New User Offer Bet $10, Get $200 Bonus New User Offer (Illinois) Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Bonus Last Verified On April 27, 2026

Monday Night NBA Betting Preview, Odds

Matchup Spread Total (O/U) Detroit Pistons @ Orlando Magic DET -3.5 / ORL +3.5 215 Oklahoma City Thunder @ Phoenix Suns OKC -10.5 / PHX +10.5 214.5 Minnesota Timberwolves @ Denver Nuggets MIN +11.5 / DEN -11.5 224

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Register your Account: Create and register a new account with bet365 by entering your standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and address) to verify your identity. Make a Deposit: Fund your new bankroll by depositing at least $10 using one of bet365’s approved, secure payment methods. Place your Wager: Navigate to the NBA markets and place qualifying bets of at least $10 on matchups like the Nuggets vs. Timberwolves in order to activate the offer.