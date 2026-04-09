Bet365 Bonus Code: Get New $150 Bonus for the Masters, MLB, NBA Games Today

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It is never too early to look for an edge on the betting board, and the Thursday slate offers a ton of value across the Masters, NBA and MLB games. New bettors have an excellent opportunity to claim a lucrative welcome offer using the latest bet365 bonus code offer. No code is needed, simply sign up using the links available on this page.







By registering ahead of the action today, new bet365 users can wager just $5 on any matchup today to receive $150 in bonus bets. This applies regardless of whether that initial bet wins or loses, provided the qualifying wagers settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Depending on your location, this promotion brings extra value beyond the diamond; new users from Pennsylvania will also get 50 spins for the bet365 online casino, while those signing up from New Jersey will receive 10 Golden Chips.

Claim Your Bet365 Bonus Code for MLB, NBA Action

With a compelling slate of April 9 matchups on the board, there is no better time to take advantage of the latest sportsbook promotions. Whether you want to back the Yankees as they send Ryan Weathers to the mound against the Athletics, or you prefer the later matchup between the Mets and the Diamondbacks, bet365 has a top-tier offer for new players. We put a lot of stock in finding good entry points, and this promo is as good as it gets.

Here is a quick breakdown of the exclusive offer available for these upcoming games:

Bet365 Bonus Code No Code Needed new bet365 User Offer Bet $5 Get $150 Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 9th, 2026

Getting started is simple. Register a new account, apply the promo code, and place a qualifying $5 wager on any available market. You could back Jeffrey Springs and the Athletics to pull off an upset against the Yankees, or side with Nolan McLean as the Mets host Eduardo Rodriguez and the Diamondbacks. No matter which game you choose, your initial $5 wager will unlock $150 in bonus bets to use on future matchups or futures prices.

Bet365 Bonus Code Details: Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets

Unlocking your sportsbook bonus is simple, but there are a few key details to keep in mind before locking in that first wager. To claim the offer, new bet365 users must place a qualifying $5 bet that settles within 30 days. Win or lose, you get $150 in bonus bets. It does stand to reason that sportsbooks want you making somewhat realistic bets to qualify, so ensure your initial wager meets the minimum odds requirement of -500. For example, if you are looking at the consensus odds and backing Ryan Weathers and the Yankees (8-2) against the Athletics (3-7), a -450 selection is perfectly fine, but a heavy -800 favorite is not. Once your bonus bets are added to your balance, they will expire after 7 days, so be sure to use them while the market is hot.

Depending on the state you are playing from, this bet365 bonus code comes with some exciting casino extras. If you are tuning into the late game between the Diamondbacks (5-6) and the Mets (7-4), you can take advantage of location-specific perks. New bet365 users from New Jersey will receive 10 Golden Chips for the bet365 online casino alongside their sportsbook bonus. Meanwhile, users registering from Pennsylvania will get 50 spins for the online casino to enjoy after the final out.

MLB Odds Today at bet365: Finding the Value

Here is a look at the current betting lines for today’s scheduled matchups:

Matchup Runline Moneyline Total (O/U) Athletics at New York Yankees ATH +1.5 (-115) / NYY -1.5 (-105) ATH +185 / NYY -225 8 (O -115 / U -105) Arizona Diamondbacks at New York Mets AZ +1.5 (-160) / NYM -1.5 (+135) AZ +135 / NYM -160 7 (O -110 / U -110)

Unlike football, where you might heavily analyze an offensive coordinator’s tendencies or the fatigue of a grueling first-place schedule, baseball value is often found strictly in the starting pitching matchups. The New York Yankees (8-2) enter their 1:35 PM ET clash against the Athletics (3-7) as heavy -225 moneyline favorites. Ryan Weathers takes the mound bringing a 4.50 ERA and an impressive 12.375 K/9 rate. He will be backed by a lineup featuring Giancarlo Stanton, who is currently hitting .341 with an .835 OPS. On the other side, the Athletics hand the ball to Jeffrey Springs, who has pitched incredibly well to the tune of a 2.382 ERA over 11.1 innings of work.

Later in the evening at 7:10 PM ET, the New York Mets (7-4) host the Arizona Diamondbacks (5-6). The Mets are priced at -160 on the moneyline and will rely on starter Nolan McLean, who has been sharp, logging a 2.613 ERA and 10.452 K/9 rate over 10.1 innings. Arizona answers with Eduardo Rodriguez, who has been virtually untouchable with a flawless 0.00 ERA across 12 frames.

Offensively, this matchup features some massive bats. The Mets are led by Juan Soto, batting .355 with a .928 OPS in 31 at-bats. The Diamondbacks counter with Corbin Carroll, who boasts a .333 average and a 1.098 OPS. With a tight game total set at 7 runs, the starting pitching will firmly dictate the pace.

How to Activate This Bet365 Bonus Offer

Ready to take a position on the April 9 baseball action? Activating your sportsbook promotion is a quick and seamless process. Follow these straightforward steps to claim your bonus:

Register a New Account: Download the bet365 app and create your new user profile. You will need to provide standard personal information (such as your name, address, and date of birth) to securely verify your identity.

Download the bet365 app and create your new user profile. You will need to provide standard personal information (such as your name, address, and date of birth) to securely verify your identity. Enter the Bonus Code: During the registration process, no code is needed, simply sign up using the links available on this page.

During the registration process, no code is needed, simply sign up using the links available on this page. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Once your account is verified, head to the cashier and deposit at least $10 using one of bet365’s secure payment methods.

Once your account is verified, head to the cashier and deposit at least $10 using one of bet365’s secure payment methods. Claim and Wager: Claim the offer directly via the bet365 app, then place a qualifying bet of at least $5 to activate your bonus.

You can place your $5 activation wager on any eligible market today. Whether you want to bet on Jeffrey Springs and the Athletics (3-7) holding their own against the Yankees (8-2), or you prefer to back Eduardo Rodriguez and the Diamondbacks (5-6) in their late-night clash against the Mets (7-4), your first $5 bet is all it takes to unlock the reward.