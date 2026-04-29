Bet365 Bonus Code: Get $200 Bonus for Magic-Pistons Game 5, NBA, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services As the Los Angeles Lakers prepare to host the Houston Rockets, new players can unlock a premium welcome offer using the latest bet365 bonus code offer. Place a $10 qualifying wager on this marquee matchup, or any other game on the board, and receive $200 in bonus bets. Click here to start signing up.

Don’t miss out on the chance to hit the ground running with this bet365 offer. New players will have access to a no-brainer bonus along with other in-app offers. Let’s take a deeper dive into the details of this exclusive offer.

Bet365 Bonus Code Delivers $200 in Bonuses

Review the table below for the complete details on this exclusive offer:

bet365 Promo Code No Code Required New bet365 User Offer Bet $10, Get $200 New bet365 User Offer (Illinois) Bet $10, Get $150 Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Bonus Last Verified On April 29, 2026

To activate the bet365 bonus code for the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers postseason clash, simply register a new account and place a qualifying wager of at least $10. Whether your initial prediction wins or loses, bet365 will credit your account with $200 in bonus bets. Bettors located in Illinois will receive a modified “Bet $10, Get $150” bonus bet offer, while new users registering from Pennsylvania and New Jersey will be rewarded with an additional 50 spins for the bet365 online casino.

Wednesday Night NBA Betting Preview, Odds

Here is the complete schedule for the upcoming NBA matchups, including the latest spread and total odds from bet365:

Houston Rockets at Los Angeles Lakers: LAL -4 / HOU +4 | Total: 208.5

LAL -4 / HOU +4 | Total: 208.5 Toronto Raptors at Cleveland Cavaliers: CLE -9 / TOR +9 | Total: 218

CLE -9 / TOR +9 | Total: 218 Orlando Magic at Detroit Pistons: DET -10 / ORL +10 | Total: 211.5

Houston Rockets at Los Angeles Lakers This marquee matchup features the Lakers favored by four points over the visiting Rockets. Los Angeles brings a highly efficient offense to the floor, shooting 50.9% from the field while averaging 104.0 points per game. They are backed by a defensive unit allowing 105.0 points per 100 possessions. Houston counters with excellent work on the glass, but the Rockets face an uphill battle with a heavily depleted roster; Kevin Durant, Fred VanVleet, and Steven Adams are all sidelined. The Lakers must navigate their own injury concerns, as they will be missing Luka Dončić, while Austin Reaves is listed as day-to-day.

Toronto Raptors at Cleveland Cavaliers The Cavaliers enter as heavy 9-point home favorites against the Raptors. On paper, this shapes up to be a tight offensive clash. Toronto actually edges Cleveland slightly in sheer scoring (109.2 to 108.5 points per game) and field goal percentage (47.3% to 47.0%). Despite the Raptors’ capable scoring attack, Cleveland boasts better overall team efficiency. Toronto will need to overcome the absence of guard Immanuel Quickley to pull off the road upset, while the Cavaliers enter the contest with a completely clean injury report.

How to Get Started With This Bet365 Bonus Code Offer

Getting started ahead of the clash between the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers is a simple and seamless process. To secure your welcome bonus before the action tips off, follow these straightforward steps: