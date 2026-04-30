Bet365 Bonus Code: Get $200 Bonus for Knicks-Hawks Game 6, NBA Playoffs

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users can activate the latest bet365 bonus code offer to claim a $200 guaranteed bonus. By placing a qualifying wager of just $10 on Knicks-Hawks or any other NBA game on the slate, bettors will receive $200 in bonus bets. Click here to start signing up.

This is an opportunity for first-time bettors to go all in on the NBA, NHL, MLB or any other sport this week. Bet365 Sportsbook should be a go-to option for all types of sports fans. Let’s dive deeper into the details of this offer.

Bet365 Bonus Code: Turn $10 Bet Into $200 in Bonsues

Eligible new players can secure a significant bankroll boost. You can maximize your action by claiming the sign-up promotion detailed below.

Bet365 Promo Code No Code Required New User Offer Bet $10, Get $200 Bonus New User Offer (Illinois) Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On April 30, 2026

To unlock the bet365 bonus code for the New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks matchup, simply sign up and place a $10 qualifying wager. Whether you are backing the Knicks on the road or taking the hometown Hawks, your bet will trigger this bonus. Additionally, your qualifying selection must meet a minimum odds requirement of -500. For example, a wager with -450 odds is perfectly acceptable, but a heavily favored -800 selection will not qualify.

Win or lose, $200 in bonus bets will be credited to your account, expiring exactly seven days after being added to your balance. Keep in mind that there are slightly different welcome offers depending on your state. New users registering in Illinois will unlock a special “Bet $10, Get $150 in bonus bets” promotion. Meanwhile, eligible bettors in Pennsylvania and New Jersey will receive the standard $200 in bonus bets alongside 50 complimentary spins to use in the bet365 online casino.

Thursday Night NBA Playoff Preview

Matchup Spread Total (O/U) Moneyline New York Knicks at Atlanta Hawks NYK -2.5 / ATL +2.5 214.5 NYK -150 / ATL +125 Boston Celtics at Philadelphia 76ers BOS -6.5 / PHI +6.5 213.0 BOS -245 / PHI +200 Denver Nuggets at Minnesota Timberwolves DEN -6.5 / MIN +6.5 225.5 DEN -260 / MIN +210

The postseason slate features three compelling matchups, headlined by a critical Game 6 between the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves. Denver enters as a 6.5-point road favorite in a game boasting the slate’s highest total (225.5). The Timberwolves average 112.4 points per game this season, but their lineup is severely depleted. Minnesota will be without star guard Anthony Edwards (knee) and Donte DiVincenzo (Achilles out for season), putting heavy pressure on the remaining roster against a Nuggets squad holding opponents to a 47.0% field goal percentage. Denver will monitor the status of Aaron Gordon, who is day-to-day with a calf injury.

Over in the Eastern Conference, the Boston Celtics visit the Philadelphia 76ers as 6.5-point road favorites. Boston has been dominant on both ends of the floor, generating 110.6 points per game. The 76ers are hoping for a major boost inside, as Joel Embiid (surgery recovery) is listed as probable. Philadelphia desperately needs his presence to counter a suffocating Celtics defense allowing just 102.2 points per contest.

How to Redeem Bet365 Bonus Code

Ready to get in on the action before the New York Knicks take on the Atlanta Hawks? Follow these simple steps to activate your welcome offer ahead of the April 30 tip-off: