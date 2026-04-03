Bet365 Bonus Code: Claim $365 Bonus for Padres-Red Sox, Any MLB Game

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Sign up with the bet365 bonus code offer in time for an awesome Friday of MLB games, with every team in the league in the action. No bonus code is needed, all you need to do is sign up using the links available anywhere on this page to get started.







Place a $10 wager on any MLB game today to get started. The outcome of that initial wager does not matter, so you will receive that $365 bonus no matter what to use for today’s games.

Please note that users located in Illinois will alternatively receive a special “bet $5, get $150” bonus offer. Additionally, new bettors registering from Pennsylvania will secure 50 spins for bet365’s online casino, while new users signing up from New Jersey will receive 10 Golden Chips for their online casino action.

Unlocking Your bet365 Bonus Code for MLB Matchups

If you are looking to wager on the upcoming April 3, 2026 slate, utilizing the premier bet365 bonus code for MLB is the perfect way to get started and build your bankroll. With exciting non-conference matchups on the schedule—including the Cincinnati Reds visiting the Texas Rangers and the San Diego Padres taking on the Boston Red Sox—new users can take advantage of a highly competitive welcome offer.

Bet365 Bonus Code No Code Needed new bet365 User Offer Bet $10 Get $365 Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 3rd, 2026

You can activate this offer by placing a qualifying $5 wager on either of today’s featured games. Use your first bet on the 2:10 PM ET matchup, where Michael King takes the mound for the Padres (2-4) against Sonny Gray and the home-team Red Sox (1-5). Alternatively, you can apply the promotion to the 4:05 PM ET game. That matchup features Brady Singer and the Reds (3-3) looking for a road victory against MacKenzie Gore and a strong Rangers squad currently sitting at 4-2. Whichever game you decide to back, this bet365 offer ensures you are insulated against early-season variance.

How the bet365 Bonus Code Unlocks Your $150 Reward

New users can activate this premier bet365 bonus code to secure $150 in bonus bets simply by placing a $5 wager. The true value of this welcome offer is that your reward is guaranteed regardless of whether your initial bet cashes. If you decide to back the Red Sox as a home favorite or take a shot on the Reds as road underdogs, your qualifying bet just needs to settle within 30 days of claiming the offer.

Additionally, your wager must meet the minimum odds requirement of -500. It goes without saying that a selection with consensus odds of -450 is perfectly fine to trigger the bonus, but backing a heavy favorite at -800 would not qualify. Once your $5 bet settles on either of today’s matchups, your $150 in bonus bets will be credited to your account. Keep in mind that these bonus bets will expire 7 days after they are added to your balance. As a reminder, new bet365 users registering from Pennsylvania will receive 50 spins for the bet365 online casino, while new users signing up from New Jersey will get 10 Golden Chips to use in the online casino alongside their sportsbook bonus.

MLB Odds Today via bet365

Matchup Moneyline Runline Total (O/U) San Diego Padres @ Boston Red Sox Padres +105 / Red Sox -125 PAD +1.5 (-200) / BOS -1.5 (+165) 8.5 (O -125 / U +105) Cincinnati Reds @ Texas Rangers Reds +145 / Rangers -170 CIN +1.5 (-150) / TEX -1.5 (+125) 7.5 (O -115 / U -105)

Both games on today’s April 3 schedule offer compelling angles for bettors looking to exploit market inefficiencies. The Boston Red Sox host the San Diego Padres in a matchup featuring two high-strikeout pitchers. Padres starter Michael King has been flawless so far, boasting a 0.00 ERA and 10.8 K/9. He will look to shut down a Boston lineup searching for a spark. On the other side, Boston’s Sonny Gray brings an impressive 11.25 K/9 but has struggled early with run prevention, holding a 6.75 ERA. San Diego’s Manny Machado could present serious value today against those struggles, as he enters the game hitting .263 with a solid .785 OPS over 19 at-bats.

In the later afternoon tilt, the Texas Rangers are -170 moneyline favorites as they host the Cincinnati Reds. Texas shortstop Corey Seager is off to a blistering start, hitting .318 with a massive 1.156 OPS and three home runs across 22 at-bats. He will test Reds probable pitcher Brady Singer, who currently sports a 6.75 ERA despite an impressive 11.25 K/9 strikeout rate. Meanwhile, Rangers starter MacKenzie Gore aims to keep the Cincinnati bats quiet, entering the contest with a strong 3.37 ERA and an elite 11.81 K/9 to back up the home favorites. We’ve seen time and time again that elite strikeout metrics can neutralize potent lineups, making Gore a pitcher to monitor closely.

How to Activate Your bet365 Bonus Code Today

Ready to get started with today’s April 3 slate? Claiming your welcome bonus is a straightforward process. First, new customers need to create and register an account. You will be asked to provide standard personal information to verify your identity and ensure you are betting from an eligible location. During this registration step, no promo code is needed, please just sign up using the links available on this page.

After successfully completing your registration, you will need to claim the offer via the bet365 app. Once logged into the mobile platform, head to the cashier and deposit at least $10 using one of the available secure methods.

With your account fully funded, all that is left is to place qualifying bets of at least $5 to activate the offer. Whether you want to back MacKenzie Gore and the Texas Rangers, find value on Michael King and the San Diego Padres, or piece together a longshot parlay, your initial $5 wager is the final step to unlocking your reward. Once that qualifying bet settles, your bonus will be credited to your account to use on futures prices or daily action for the rest of the MLB season.