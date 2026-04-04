Bet365 Bonus Code: Claim $365 Bonus for Michigan-Arizona, Final Four Games

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Sign up with the bet365 bonus code offer and dive into a loaded Final Four Saturday. No bonus code is needed, all you need to do is sign up using the links available anywhere on this page to get started.







Place a $10 wager on either Final Four game today to get started. The outcome of that initial wager does not matter, so you will receive that $365 bonus no matter what to use for today’s games.

Please note that users located in Illinois will alternatively receive a special “bet $5, get $150” bonus offer. Additionally, new bettors registering from Pennsylvania will secure 50 spins for bet365’s online casino, while new users signing up from New Jersey will receive 10 Golden Chips for their online casino action.

Bet365 Bonus Code $365 Final Four Bonus

Bet365 Bonus Code No Code Needed new bet365 User Offer Bet $10 Get $365 Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 4th, 2026

As you evaluate tonight’s slate for market inefficiencies, taking advantage of this welcome offer is the smartest way to maximize your early bankroll. Simply enter the promo code when creating your new account to ensure your first college hoops wager unlocks these guaranteed bonus funds.

Bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $10, Get $365 in Bonus Bets

For the savvy bettor, the mechanics of this promotion are incredibly straightforward. New bet365 users secure $365 in bonus bets just by placing a $10 qualifying wager. To ensure your bet activates the promotion, it must feature minimum odds of -500. This means finding value on a -450 or -110 selection works perfectly, but burying your money on a heavy -800 favorite will not qualify.

Furthermore, your qualifying wager must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Once the bonus funds hit your account balance, they remain active for seven days before expiring—giving you a full week to analyze the board, track futures prices, and find your spots. As mentioned, bet365 also caters to casino players in specific markets: Pennsylvania sign-ups receive 50 online casino spins, while New Jersey users get 10 Golden Chips.

Final Four Odds at bet365

Matchup Spread Total (O/U) Moneyline #3 Michigan Wolverines @ #2 Arizona Wildcats MICH -1.5 / ARIZ +1.5 157.5 MICH -123 / ARIZ +103 #13 Illinois Fighting Illini @ #7 UConn Huskies ILL -1.5 / CONN +1.5 139.5 ILL -132 / CONN +111

Tonight’s schedule is headlined by a clash between the #3 Michigan Wolverines (31-3) and the #2 Arizona Wildcats (32-2). We put a lot of stock in line movement, and it is incredibly telling that oddsmakers have positioned Michigan as a 1.5-point road favorite against a 32-win Arizona squad. Michigan’s offensive engine is Yaxel Lendeborg, who has stuffed the stat sheet in the NCAA Tournament with 21 points, 7.25 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game. Arizona will fight back with their dynamic scoring duo of Brayden Burries (17.8 PPG) and Koa Peat (17.5 PPG, 6.75 RPG). With the total sitting at a lofty 157.5, the market is heavily projecting a fast-paced shootout.

In another fascinating matchup, the #13 Illinois Fighting Illini (24-8) hit the road to face the #7 UConn Huskies (29-5). UConn will look to enforce their will inside via center Tarris Reed Jr., who is averaging a monstrous double-double with 21.8 points and 13.5 rebounds in the tournament. If Illinois wants to cover this spread, they need high-level perimeter production from Keaton Wagler and an interior counterpunch from David Mirkovic. The tighter 139.5 total points to a much grittier, half-court battle that will undoubtedly impact futures prices as we get deeper into the season.

How to Redeem This Bet365 Bonus Code Offer

Getting started and locking in your value is a seamless process. New customers simply need to follow these steps to participate: