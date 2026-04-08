Bet365 Bonus Code: Claim $365 Bonus for Brewers-Red Sox, MLB, NBA Games, Masters This Week

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Gear up for the Masters this week and any NBA or MLB game you are excited about with this bet365 bonus code offer. No bonus code is needed, all you need to do is sign up using the links available anywhere on this page to get started.







Place a $10 wager on bet365 with your first wager on the app to automatically receive this bonus. The outcome of that initial wager does not matter, so you will receive that $365 bonus no matter what.

Please note that users located in Illinois will alternatively receive a special “bet $5, get $150” bonus offer. Additionally, new bettors registering from Pennsylvania will secure 50 spins for bet365’s online casino, while new users signing up from New Jersey will receive 10 Golden Chips for their online casino action.

Unlock the Bet365 Bonus Code for MLB, NBA Games

Whether you are backing the heavy-hitting Los Angeles Dodgers against Toronto, or looking to uncover an edge with the Milwaukee Brewers taking on the Boston Red Sox, now is the perfect time to get in on the action. Both of these exciting April 8 matchups are featured on Bet365.US.NJ, giving you a prime opportunity to utilize a fantastic welcome offer.

New players can take advantage of the current sign-up promotion to boost their bankroll before the games even begin. If you are ready to analyze the board and place your bets on Shohei Ohtani, Sonny Gray, or any of the other stars taking the field, review the details of the current offer below:

Bet365 Bonus Code No Code Needed new bet365 User Offer Bet $10 Get $365 Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 8th, 2026

Bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $5 to Claim $150 in Bonus Bets

For bettors who understand the importance of expected value, this offer is a no-brainer. New bet365 users can secure $150 in bonus bets by placing a simple $5 wager. The beauty here is that the bonus hits your account regardless of whether that initial ticket cashes or goes down in flames. To qualify, your initial bet must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer and meet the minimum odds requirement of -500. It does stand to reason that you can’t just back a massive -800 favorite to game the system; however, a -450 selection on Dylan Cease and the 4-6 Toronto Blue Jays perfectly fits the bill.

Once your qualifying wager settles, the bonus bets are added to your balance and expire 7 days later—giving you a full week to hunt for longshots and futures prices. Remember, depending on your location, there is extra value to be had: New Jersey users get 10 Golden Chips for the platform’s online casino, and Pennsylvania users secure 50 spins.

MLB Odds Today via bet365

We’ve seen time and time again that early-season lines can be somewhat inefficient. Here are the current odds for today’s April 8 matchups available at bet365, featuring the runline, moneyline, and totals for each game:

Matchup Runline (Spread) Moneyline Total (Over/Under) Milwaukee Brewers at Boston Red Sox MIL +1.5 (-200) / BOS -1.5 (+165) MIL +110 / BOS -130 7.5 (O -110 / U -110) Los Angeles Dodgers at Toronto Blue Jays LAD -1.5 (+100) / TOR +1.5 (-120) LAD -165 / TOR +140 7.5 (O -120 / U +100)

Today’s slate features two cross-conference clashes with fascinating betting angles. The 8-2 Los Angeles Dodgers are road favorites against the 4-6 Toronto Blue Jays. Los Angeles rolls out dual-threat superstar Shohei Ohtani, who brings a solid .286 batting average and 12 hits to the plate, backed by an explosive offense featuring Andy Pages (.452, 12 RBIs) and Freddie Freeman (12 RBIs). They’ll face Toronto starter Dylan Cease, whose underlying metrics are electric early this season: a 2.793 ERA and a massive 16.759 K/9 rate. Toronto desperately needs Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.237, 4 RBIs) to step up against a Dodgers pitching staff sporting a collective 3.364 ERA.

In the American League East, the 3-8 Boston Red Sox host the 8-3 Milwaukee Brewers. We put a lot of stock in finding live underdogs, and Milwaukee enters with plus-money value (+110) despite their hot start. The Brewers’ lineup is mashing, led by Christian Yelich (.385, 10 RBIs). Boston’s probable pitcher, Sonny Gray, will look to lower his 4.500 ERA against this formidable offense. To hold serve at home, Boston will lean on the hot bat of Wilyer Abreu (.372, 8 RBIs) to crack a stingy Brewers pitching unit that carries a 3.433 team ERA.

How to Sign Up With This Bet365 Bonus Code Offer

Ready to jump into the April 8 MLB slate and lock in your action? Whether you are looking for value on Shane Drohan and the 8-3 Brewers as road underdogs, or backing Dylan Cease and the Blue Jays at plus-money, claiming your welcome bonus is a straightforward process. New customers can follow these steps to gain an analytical edge:

Register Your Account: Create a new bet365 account by entering standard personal information to verify your identity. No bonus code is needed to claim this offer, as all you need to do is sign up using the links available on this page. Download and Claim: Log in and officially claim the welcome offer via the bet365 app to ensure you have the best mobile betting interface at your fingertips. Fund Your Bankroll: Make a first-time deposit of at least $10 using one of the sportsbook’s secure payment methods. Place a Qualifying Wager: Find an eligible market—like taking a shot on the 3-8 Boston Red Sox or backing the 8-2 Dodgers—and place a qualifying bet of at least $5.

Once your initial $5 wager settles, the $150 in bonus bets will be credited to your account. That gives you plenty of extra firepower to hunt down futures prices and longshot value throughout the rest of the baseball season.