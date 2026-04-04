Best DFS Apps, Promos for Final Four: How to Get Best Offers for UConn-Illinois, Arizona-Michigan

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Basketball fans can gear up for Saturday’s games with the best DFS apps and promos for the Final Four. These eight offers will set up players with guaranteed winners and other unique offers.

Get in on the action with Underdog, Sleeper, Betr and the rest of the best DFS apps. New users can grab guaranteed bonuses, no sweat tokens and more.

Sign Up With The 8 Best DFS Apps and Promos for Final Four

The Final Four is set as we inch closer to crowning a national champion. UConn and Illinois will meet in the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader. The Huskies took down Duke with one of the best comebacks and most improbable game-winning shots. The other side of the bracket features two No. 1 seeds in Michigan and Arizona. New players who sign up with the best DFS apps and promos for the Final Four will have a head start on the action.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Claim $50 Final Four Bonus







New players can sign up with Underdog promo code WTOP and use a $5 play to unlock $50 in bonuses. This is an opportunity for new users to secure a guaranteed winner on the Final Four or any other game.

Score Up to $120 in Bonuses With Sleeper Promo Code WTOP







Create a new account with Sleeper promo code WTOP ahead of Saturday’s Final Four games. New users will receive a $20 bonus just for signing up. Next, make a cash deposit and get up to $100 in bonuses with this 100% match.

Betr Promo Code WTOP Delivers $200 in No Sweat Entries







Daily fantasy players who take advantage of Betr promo code WTOP will receive two $100 no sweat entries. Any losses on a no sweat entry will trigger a refund of up to $100 in bonuses.

Boom Promo Code WTOP: Start With $100 No Sweat Token







Take advantage of Boom promo code WTOP ahead of the Final Four this weekend. Anyone who signs up and redeems this promo will receive a $100 no sweat token. Start making picks on UConn-Illinois or Michigan-Arizona.

Splash Promo Code WTOP50 Unlocks $50 Sign-Up Bonus







All new players on Splash Sports will be eligible for a $50 welcome bonus with Splash promo code WTOP50. Create a new account and start building your bankroll for the weekend. Don’t miss out on the chance to gear up for the Final Four or any other sport this weekend.

Dabble Promo Code WTOP Offers $10 Final Four Bonus







Instead of rolling the dice on college basketball this weekend, first-time players can secure a $10 bonus. With two Final Four games coming up, players can go all in on UConn, Illinois, Arizona or Michigan.

Redeem Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP 100% Deposit Match + Free Pick







Anyone who registers with Chalkboard promo code WTOP will receive two types of bonuses. Grab a 100% deposit match and up to $100 in bonuses. Additionally, players can secure a free pick to use on either Final Four game.

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP Offers $50 DFS Bonus







Go all in on the Final Four with PrizePicks promo code WTOP. Create an account and secure this $50 daily fantasy bonus. This is the perfect time to take advantage of this welcome offer.