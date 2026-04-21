All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 13 9 .591 — Tampa Bay 12 10 .545…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 13 9 .591 — Tampa Bay 12 10 .545 1 Baltimore 11 12 .478 2½ Boston 9 13 .409 4 Toronto 9 13 .409 4

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 13 11 .542 — Detroit 12 11 .522 ½ Minnesota 11 11 .500 1 Chicago 8 14 .364 4 Kansas City 7 16 .304 5½

West Division

W L Pct GB Athletics 12 11 .522 — Texas 11 11 .500 ½ Los Angeles 11 13 .458 1½ Seattle 10 14 .417 2½ Houston 9 15 .375 3½

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East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 16 7 .696 — Miami 11 12 .478 5 Washington 10 13 .435 6 Philadelphia 8 14 .364 7½ New York 7 15 .318 8½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cincinnati 15 8 .652 — Chicago 13 9 .591 1½ Pittsburgh 13 9 .591 1½ St. Louis 13 9 .591 1½ Milwaukee 12 9 .571 2

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 16 6 .727 — San Diego 15 7 .682 1 Arizona 13 9 .591 3 San Francisco 9 13 .409 7 Colorado 9 14 .391 7½

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AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Pittsburgh 6, Tampa Bay 3

N.Y. Yankees 7, Kansas City 0

Cleveland 8, Baltimore 4

St. Louis 7, Houston 5, 10 innings

Cincinnati 7, Minnesota 4, 10 innings

Seattle 5, Texas 2

Toronto 10, Arizona 4

Chicago White Sox 7, Athletics 4

San Diego 2, L.A. Angels 1

Detroit 6, Boston 2

Monday’s Games

Boston 8, Detroit 6

Houston 9, Cleveland 2

Cincinnati 6, Tampa Bay 1

Baltimore 7, Kansas City 5, 12 innings

Athletics 6, Seattle 4

Toronto 5, L.A. Angels 2

Tuesday’s Games

Houston (Weiss 0-2) at Cleveland (Messick 3-0), 6:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Burns 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Matz 3-0), 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Harrison 1-1) at Detroit (Montero 1-1), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Gil 0-1) at Boston (Early 1-0), 6:45 p.m.

Minnesota (Woods Richardson 0-3) at N.Y. Mets (McLean 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Baz 0-2) at Kansas City (Bubic 2-1), 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Mlodzinski 1-0) at Texas (Rocker 0-1), 8:05 p.m.

Toronto (Corbin 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Kochanowicz 2-0), 9:38 p.m.

Athletics (Lopez 1-1) at Seattle (Castillo 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Burke 0-2) at Arizona (Kelly 1-0), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Angels, 3:07 p.m.

Athletics at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 6:45 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

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NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Pittsburgh 6, Tampa Bay 3

Washington 3, San Francisco 0

Miami 5, Milwaukee 3

Chicago Cubs 2, N.Y. Mets 1, 10 innings

St. Louis 7, Houston 5, 10 innings

Cincinnati 7, Minnesota 4, 10 innings

Colorado 9, L.A. Dodgers 6

Toronto 10, Arizona 4

San Diego 2, L.A. Angels 1

Atlanta 4, Philadelphia 2

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati 6, Tampa Bay 1

Miami 5, St. Louis 3

Atlanta 9, Washington 4

Chicago Cubs 5, Philadelphia 1

L.A. Dodgers 12, Colorado 3

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati (Burns 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Matz 3-0), 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Harrison 1-1) at Detroit (Montero 1-1), 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis (May 2-2) at Miami (Paddack 0-3), 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta (López 1-0) at Washington (Griffin 2-0), 6:45 p.m.

Minnesota (Woods Richardson 0-3) at N.Y. Mets (McLean 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Luzardo 1-3) at Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 1-1), 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Mlodzinski 1-0) at Texas (Rocker 0-1), 8:05 p.m.

San Diego (Vásquez 1-0) at Colorado (TBD), 8:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Burke 0-2) at Arizona (Kelly 1-0), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 2-1) at San Francisco (Roupp 3-1), 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis at Miami, 12:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

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