All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|13
|9
|.591
|—
|Tampa Bay
|12
|10
|.545
|1
|Baltimore
|11
|12
|.478
|2½
|Boston
|9
|13
|.409
|4
|Toronto
|9
|13
|.409
|4
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|13
|11
|.542
|—
|Detroit
|12
|11
|.522
|½
|Minnesota
|11
|11
|.500
|1
|Chicago
|8
|14
|.364
|4
|Kansas City
|7
|16
|.304
|5½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Athletics
|12
|11
|.522
|—
|Texas
|11
|11
|.500
|½
|Los Angeles
|11
|13
|.458
|1½
|Seattle
|10
|14
|.417
|2½
|Houston
|9
|15
|.375
|3½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|16
|7
|.696
|—
|Miami
|11
|12
|.478
|5
|Washington
|10
|13
|.435
|6
|Philadelphia
|8
|14
|.364
|7½
|New York
|7
|15
|.318
|8½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cincinnati
|15
|8
|.652
|—
|Chicago
|13
|9
|.591
|1½
|Pittsburgh
|13
|9
|.591
|1½
|St. Louis
|13
|9
|.591
|1½
|Milwaukee
|12
|9
|.571
|2
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|16
|6
|.727
|—
|San Diego
|15
|7
|.682
|1
|Arizona
|13
|9
|.591
|3
|San Francisco
|9
|13
|.409
|7
|Colorado
|9
|14
|.391
|7½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Pittsburgh 6, Tampa Bay 3
N.Y. Yankees 7, Kansas City 0
Cleveland 8, Baltimore 4
St. Louis 7, Houston 5, 10 innings
Cincinnati 7, Minnesota 4, 10 innings
Seattle 5, Texas 2
Toronto 10, Arizona 4
Chicago White Sox 7, Athletics 4
San Diego 2, L.A. Angels 1
Detroit 6, Boston 2
Monday’s Games
Boston 8, Detroit 6
Houston 9, Cleveland 2
Cincinnati 6, Tampa Bay 1
Baltimore 7, Kansas City 5, 12 innings
Athletics 6, Seattle 4
Toronto 5, L.A. Angels 2
Tuesday’s Games
Houston (Weiss 0-2) at Cleveland (Messick 3-0), 6:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Burns 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Matz 3-0), 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Harrison 1-1) at Detroit (Montero 1-1), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Gil 0-1) at Boston (Early 1-0), 6:45 p.m.
Minnesota (Woods Richardson 0-3) at N.Y. Mets (McLean 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Baz 0-2) at Kansas City (Bubic 2-1), 7:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Mlodzinski 1-0) at Texas (Rocker 0-1), 8:05 p.m.
Toronto (Corbin 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Kochanowicz 2-0), 9:38 p.m.
Athletics (Lopez 1-1) at Seattle (Castillo 0-1), 9:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Burke 0-2) at Arizona (Kelly 1-0), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Cincinnati at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Houston at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Angels, 3:07 p.m.
Athletics at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 6:45 p.m.
Minnesota at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Pittsburgh 6, Tampa Bay 3
Washington 3, San Francisco 0
Miami 5, Milwaukee 3
Chicago Cubs 2, N.Y. Mets 1, 10 innings
St. Louis 7, Houston 5, 10 innings
Cincinnati 7, Minnesota 4, 10 innings
Colorado 9, L.A. Dodgers 6
Toronto 10, Arizona 4
San Diego 2, L.A. Angels 1
Atlanta 4, Philadelphia 2
Monday’s Games
Cincinnati 6, Tampa Bay 1
Miami 5, St. Louis 3
Atlanta 9, Washington 4
Chicago Cubs 5, Philadelphia 1
L.A. Dodgers 12, Colorado 3
Tuesday’s Games
Cincinnati (Burns 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Matz 3-0), 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Harrison 1-1) at Detroit (Montero 1-1), 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis (May 2-2) at Miami (Paddack 0-3), 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta (López 1-0) at Washington (Griffin 2-0), 6:45 p.m.
Minnesota (Woods Richardson 0-3) at N.Y. Mets (McLean 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Luzardo 1-3) at Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 1-1), 7:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Mlodzinski 1-0) at Texas (Rocker 0-1), 8:05 p.m.
San Diego (Vásquez 1-0) at Colorado (TBD), 8:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Burke 0-2) at Arizona (Kelly 1-0), 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 2-1) at San Francisco (Roupp 3-1), 9:45 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
St. Louis at Miami, 12:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Minnesota at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.