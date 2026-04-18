All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|11
|8
|.579
|—
|New York
|11
|9
|.550
|½
|Baltimore
|10
|10
|.500
|1½
|Boston
|8
|11
|.421
|3
|Toronto
|7
|12
|.368
|4
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|11
|9
|.550
|—
|Cleveland
|11
|10
|.524
|½
|Detroit
|10
|10
|.500
|1
|Chicago
|7
|13
|.350
|4
|Kansas City
|7
|13
|.350
|4
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|11
|9
|.550
|—
|Los Angeles
|11
|10
|.524
|½
|Athletics
|10
|10
|.500
|1
|Houston
|8
|13
|.381
|3½
|Seattle
|8
|13
|.381
|3½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|13
|7
|.650
|—
|Miami
|9
|11
|.450
|4
|Washington
|9
|11
|.450
|4
|Philadelphia
|8
|11
|.421
|4½
|New York
|7
|13
|.350
|6
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cincinnati
|12
|8
|.600
|—
|Pittsburgh
|12
|8
|.600
|—
|Milwaukee
|11
|8
|.579
|½
|St. Louis
|11
|8
|.579
|½
|Chicago
|10
|9
|.526
|1½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|15
|4
|.789
|—
|San Diego
|13
|7
|.650
|2½
|Arizona
|12
|8
|.600
|3½
|San Francisco
|8
|12
|.400
|7½
|Colorado
|7
|13
|.350
|8½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Milwaukee 2, Toronto 1
Detroit 10, Kansas City 9
L.A. Angels 11, N.Y. Yankees 4
Tampa Bay 5, Chicago White Sox 3
Texas 9, Athletics 6
Cleveland 4, Baltimore 2
Colorado 3, Houston 2
San Diego 5, Seattle 2
Friday’s Games
Baltimore 6, Cleveland 4
Pittsburgh 5, Tampa Bay 1
N.Y. Yankees 4, Kansas City 2
Boston 1, Detroit 0, 10 innings
Cincinnati 2, Minnesota 1
St. Louis 9, Houston 4
Arizona 6, Toronto 3
Chicago White Sox 9, Athletics 2
L.A. Angels 8, San Diego 0
Texas 5, Seattle 0
Saturday’s Games
Kansas City (Cameron 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Warren 1-0), 1:35 p.m.
Cincinnati (Abbott 0-2) at Minnesota (Bradley 3-0), 2:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Fedde 0-3) at Athletics (Severino 0-2), 4:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Skenes 3-1), 4:05 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 2-2) at Boston (Bello 1-1), 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 0-0) at Cleveland (Williams 2-1), 6:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Pallante 1-1) at Houston (McCullers 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Eovaldi 2-2) at Seattle (Kirby 2-2), 7:15 p.m.
Toronto (Scherzer 1-2) at Arizona (Gallen 1-1), 8:10 p.m.
San Diego (Márquez 2-1) at L.A. Angels (Kikuchi 0-2), 9:38 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Detroit at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Baltimore at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Athletics, 4:05 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
San Francisco 3, Cincinnati 0
Milwaukee 2, Toronto 1
Washington 8, Pittsburgh 7, 10 innings
Colorado 3, Houston 2
San Diego 5, Seattle 2
Friday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 12, N.Y. Mets 4
Atlanta 9, Philadelphia 0
Pittsburgh 5, Tampa Bay 1
San Francisco 10, Washington 5
Milwaukee 7, Miami 5, 10 innings
Cincinnati 2, Minnesota 1
St. Louis 9, Houston 4
L.A. Dodgers 7, Colorado 1
Arizona 6, Toronto 3
L.A. Angels 8, San Diego 0
Saturday’s Games
Cincinnati (Abbott 0-2) at Minnesota (Bradley 3-0), 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Peralta 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 0-1), 2:20 p.m.
San Francisco (Houser 0-2) at Washington (Cavalli 0-1), 4:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Skenes 3-1), 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-0) at Miami (Alcantara 2-1), 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Pallante 1-1) at Houston (McCullers 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Sale 3-1) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 2-1), 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Sheehan 2-0) at Colorado (Feltner 1-1), 8:10 p.m.
Toronto (Scherzer 1-2) at Arizona (Gallen 1-1), 8:10 p.m.
San Diego (Márquez 2-1) at L.A. Angels (Kikuchi 0-2), 9:38 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
San Francisco at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Toronto at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:20 p.m.
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