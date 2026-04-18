All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 11 8 .579 — New York 11 9 .550…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 11 8 .579 — New York 11 9 .550 ½ Baltimore 10 10 .500 1½ Boston 8 11 .421 3 Toronto 7 12 .368 4

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 11 9 .550 — Cleveland 11 10 .524 ½ Detroit 10 10 .500 1 Chicago 7 13 .350 4 Kansas City 7 13 .350 4

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 11 9 .550 — Los Angeles 11 10 .524 ½ Athletics 10 10 .500 1 Houston 8 13 .381 3½ Seattle 8 13 .381 3½

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East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 13 7 .650 — Miami 9 11 .450 4 Washington 9 11 .450 4 Philadelphia 8 11 .421 4½ New York 7 13 .350 6

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cincinnati 12 8 .600 — Pittsburgh 12 8 .600 — Milwaukee 11 8 .579 ½ St. Louis 11 8 .579 ½ Chicago 10 9 .526 1½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 15 4 .789 — San Diego 13 7 .650 2½ Arizona 12 8 .600 3½ San Francisco 8 12 .400 7½ Colorado 7 13 .350 8½

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AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee 2, Toronto 1

Detroit 10, Kansas City 9

L.A. Angels 11, N.Y. Yankees 4

Tampa Bay 5, Chicago White Sox 3

Texas 9, Athletics 6

Cleveland 4, Baltimore 2

Colorado 3, Houston 2

San Diego 5, Seattle 2

Friday’s Games

Baltimore 6, Cleveland 4

Pittsburgh 5, Tampa Bay 1

N.Y. Yankees 4, Kansas City 2

Boston 1, Detroit 0, 10 innings

Cincinnati 2, Minnesota 1

St. Louis 9, Houston 4

Arizona 6, Toronto 3

Chicago White Sox 9, Athletics 2

L.A. Angels 8, San Diego 0

Texas 5, Seattle 0

Saturday’s Games

Kansas City (Cameron 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Warren 1-0), 1:35 p.m.

Cincinnati (Abbott 0-2) at Minnesota (Bradley 3-0), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Fedde 0-3) at Athletics (Severino 0-2), 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Skenes 3-1), 4:05 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 2-2) at Boston (Bello 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 0-0) at Cleveland (Williams 2-1), 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Pallante 1-1) at Houston (McCullers 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Eovaldi 2-2) at Seattle (Kirby 2-2), 7:15 p.m.

Toronto (Scherzer 1-2) at Arizona (Gallen 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Márquez 2-1) at L.A. Angels (Kikuchi 0-2), 9:38 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Detroit at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Athletics, 4:05 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

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NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

San Francisco 3, Cincinnati 0

Milwaukee 2, Toronto 1

Washington 8, Pittsburgh 7, 10 innings

Colorado 3, Houston 2

San Diego 5, Seattle 2

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 12, N.Y. Mets 4

Atlanta 9, Philadelphia 0

Pittsburgh 5, Tampa Bay 1

San Francisco 10, Washington 5

Milwaukee 7, Miami 5, 10 innings

Cincinnati 2, Minnesota 1

St. Louis 9, Houston 4

L.A. Dodgers 7, Colorado 1

Arizona 6, Toronto 3

L.A. Angels 8, San Diego 0

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati (Abbott 0-2) at Minnesota (Bradley 3-0), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peralta 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 0-1), 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco (Houser 0-2) at Washington (Cavalli 0-1), 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Skenes 3-1), 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-0) at Miami (Alcantara 2-1), 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Pallante 1-1) at Houston (McCullers 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Sale 3-1) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 2-1), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Sheehan 2-0) at Colorado (Feltner 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (Scherzer 1-2) at Arizona (Gallen 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Márquez 2-1) at L.A. Angels (Kikuchi 0-2), 9:38 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

San Francisco at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Toronto at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:20 p.m.

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