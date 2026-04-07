All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|7
|2
|.778
|—
|Tampa Bay
|5
|5
|.500
|2½
|Baltimore
|4
|6
|.400
|3½
|Toronto
|4
|6
|.400
|3½
|Boston
|2
|8
|.200
|5½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|6
|5
|.545
|—
|Kansas City
|5
|5
|.500
|½
|Chicago
|4
|6
|.400
|1½
|Detroit
|4
|6
|.400
|1½
|Minnesota
|4
|6
|.400
|1½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|6
|5
|.545
|—
|Los Angeles
|6
|5
|.545
|—
|Texas
|5
|5
|.500
|½
|Seattle
|4
|7
|.364
|2
|Athletics
|3
|6
|.333
|2
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|6
|4
|.600
|—
|New York
|6
|4
|.600
|—
|Philadelphia
|6
|4
|.600
|—
|Atlanta
|6
|5
|.545
|½
|Washington
|4
|6
|.400
|2
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|8
|2
|.800
|—
|Cincinnati
|7
|3
|.700
|1
|Pittsburgh
|6
|4
|.600
|2
|St. Louis
|5
|5
|.500
|3
|Chicago
|4
|6
|.400
|4
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|8
|2
|.800
|—
|Arizona
|5
|5
|.500
|3
|San Diego
|5
|5
|.500
|3
|Colorado
|4
|6
|.400
|4
|San Francisco
|3
|8
|.273
|5½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 1, Cleveland 0, 1st game
Pittsburgh 8, Baltimore 2
San Diego 8, Boston 6
Tampa Bay 4, Minnesota 1, 10 innings
Chicago White Sox 3, Toronto 0
Miami 7, N.Y. Yankees 6
Milwaukee 8, Kansas City 5
Cincinnati 2, Texas 1
Cleveland 6, Chicago Cubs 5, 2nd game
L.A. Angels 8, Seattle 7, 11 innings
Athletics 12, Houston 10, 10 innings
St. Louis 5, Detroit 3
Monday’s Games
Tampa Bay 6, Chicago Cubs 4
Kansas City 4, Cleveland 2
Milwaukee 8, Boston 6
L.A. Dodgers 14, Toronto 2
Baltimore 2, Chicago White Sox 1
Minnesota 7, Detroit 3
Texas 2, Seattle 1
Colorado 9, Houston 7
L.A. Angels 6, Atlanta 2
Tuesday’s Games
Kansas City (Cameron 1-0) at Cleveland (Williams 1-1), 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Rogers 2-0) at Chicago White Sox (Smith 0-2), 3:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Assad 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Misiorowski 1-0) at Boston (Crochet 1-0), 6:45 p.m.
Athletics (Civale 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Schlittler 2-0), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 1-0) at Toronto (Gausman 0-0), 7:07 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 1-1) at Minnesota (Bradley 0-0), 7:40 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 1-0) at Texas (Eovaldi 0-1), 8:05 p.m.
Houston (Burrows 0-1) at Colorado (Freeland 0-1), 8:40 p.m.
Atlanta (López 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Kikuchi 0-0), 9:38 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Houston at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Atlanta at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Athletics at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 1, Cleveland 0, 1st game
Pittsburgh 8, Baltimore 2
San Diego 8, Boston 6
L.A. Dodgers 8, Washington 6
Miami 7, N.Y. Yankees 6
Milwaukee 8, Kansas City 5
Colorado 4, Philadelphia 1
Cincinnati 2, Texas 1
N.Y. Mets 5, San Francisco 2
Arizona 6, Atlanta 5, 10 innings
Cleveland 6, Chicago Cubs 5, 2nd game
St. Louis 5, Detroit 3
Monday’s Games
Tampa Bay 6, Chicago Cubs 4
Cincinnati 2, Miami 0
San Diego 5, Pittsburgh 0
Washington 9, St. Louis 6
Milwaukee 8, Boston 6
L.A. Dodgers 14, Toronto 2
Colorado 9, Houston 7
L.A. Angels 6, Atlanta 2
Philadelphia 6, San Francisco 4
Tuesday’s Games
Arizona (Gallen 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Peralta 1-0), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Assad 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Abbott 0-0) at Miami (Alcantara 1-0), 6:40 p.m.
San Diego (Pivetta 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Skenes 0-1), 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Misiorowski 1-0) at Boston (Crochet 1-0), 6:45 p.m.
St. Louis (Liberatore 0-0) at Washington (Cavalli 0-0), 6:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 1-0) at Toronto (Gausman 0-0), 7:07 p.m.
Houston (Burrows 0-1) at Colorado (Freeland 0-1), 8:40 p.m.
Atlanta (López 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Kikuchi 0-0), 9:38 p.m.
Philadelphia (Sánchez 1-0) at San Francisco (Ray 0-1), 9:45 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
San Diego at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Houston at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
St. Louis at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
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