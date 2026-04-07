All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 7 2 .778 — Tampa Bay 5 5 .500…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 7 2 .778 — Tampa Bay 5 5 .500 2½ Baltimore 4 6 .400 3½ Toronto 4 6 .400 3½ Boston 2 8 .200 5½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 6 5 .545 — Kansas City 5 5 .500 ½ Chicago 4 6 .400 1½ Detroit 4 6 .400 1½ Minnesota 4 6 .400 1½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 6 5 .545 — Los Angeles 6 5 .545 — Texas 5 5 .500 ½ Seattle 4 7 .364 2 Athletics 3 6 .333 2

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East Division

W L Pct GB Miami 6 4 .600 — New York 6 4 .600 — Philadelphia 6 4 .600 — Atlanta 6 5 .545 ½ Washington 4 6 .400 2

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 8 2 .800 — Cincinnati 7 3 .700 1 Pittsburgh 6 4 .600 2 St. Louis 5 5 .500 3 Chicago 4 6 .400 4

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 8 2 .800 — Arizona 5 5 .500 3 San Diego 5 5 .500 3 Colorado 4 6 .400 4 San Francisco 3 8 .273 5½

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AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 1, Cleveland 0, 1st game

Pittsburgh 8, Baltimore 2

San Diego 8, Boston 6

Tampa Bay 4, Minnesota 1, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 3, Toronto 0

Miami 7, N.Y. Yankees 6

Milwaukee 8, Kansas City 5

Cincinnati 2, Texas 1

Cleveland 6, Chicago Cubs 5, 2nd game

L.A. Angels 8, Seattle 7, 11 innings

Athletics 12, Houston 10, 10 innings

St. Louis 5, Detroit 3

Monday’s Games

Tampa Bay 6, Chicago Cubs 4

Kansas City 4, Cleveland 2

Milwaukee 8, Boston 6

L.A. Dodgers 14, Toronto 2

Baltimore 2, Chicago White Sox 1

Minnesota 7, Detroit 3

Texas 2, Seattle 1

Colorado 9, Houston 7

L.A. Angels 6, Atlanta 2

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas City (Cameron 1-0) at Cleveland (Williams 1-1), 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Rogers 2-0) at Chicago White Sox (Smith 0-2), 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Assad 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Misiorowski 1-0) at Boston (Crochet 1-0), 6:45 p.m.

Athletics (Civale 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Schlittler 2-0), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 1-0) at Toronto (Gausman 0-0), 7:07 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 1-1) at Minnesota (Bradley 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 1-0) at Texas (Eovaldi 0-1), 8:05 p.m.

Houston (Burrows 0-1) at Colorado (Freeland 0-1), 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta (López 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Kikuchi 0-0), 9:38 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Athletics at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

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NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 1, Cleveland 0, 1st game

Pittsburgh 8, Baltimore 2

San Diego 8, Boston 6

L.A. Dodgers 8, Washington 6

Miami 7, N.Y. Yankees 6

Milwaukee 8, Kansas City 5

Colorado 4, Philadelphia 1

Cincinnati 2, Texas 1

N.Y. Mets 5, San Francisco 2

Arizona 6, Atlanta 5, 10 innings

Cleveland 6, Chicago Cubs 5, 2nd game

St. Louis 5, Detroit 3

Monday’s Games

Tampa Bay 6, Chicago Cubs 4

Cincinnati 2, Miami 0

San Diego 5, Pittsburgh 0

Washington 9, St. Louis 6

Milwaukee 8, Boston 6

L.A. Dodgers 14, Toronto 2

Colorado 9, Houston 7

L.A. Angels 6, Atlanta 2

Philadelphia 6, San Francisco 4

Tuesday’s Games

Arizona (Gallen 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Peralta 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Assad 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Abbott 0-0) at Miami (Alcantara 1-0), 6:40 p.m.

San Diego (Pivetta 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Skenes 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Misiorowski 1-0) at Boston (Crochet 1-0), 6:45 p.m.

St. Louis (Liberatore 0-0) at Washington (Cavalli 0-0), 6:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 1-0) at Toronto (Gausman 0-0), 7:07 p.m.

Houston (Burrows 0-1) at Colorado (Freeland 0-1), 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta (López 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Kikuchi 0-0), 9:38 p.m.

Philadelphia (Sánchez 1-0) at San Francisco (Ray 0-1), 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

San Diego at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

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