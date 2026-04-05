All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 7 2 .778 — Tampa Bay 4 5 .444…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 7 2 .778 — Tampa Bay 4 5 .444 3 Toronto 4 5 .444 3 Baltimore 3 6 .333 4 Boston 2 7 .222 5

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 6 4 .600 — Chicago 4 5 .444 1½ Kansas City 4 5 .444 1½ Detroit 4 6 .400 2 Minnesota 3 6 .333 2½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 6 4 .600 — Los Angeles 5 5 .500 1 Texas 4 5 .444 1½ Seattle 4 6 .400 2 Athletics 3 6 .333 2½

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East Division

W L Pct GB Miami 6 3 .667 — Atlanta 6 4 .600 ½ New York 6 4 .600 ½ Philadelphia 5 4 .556 1 Washington 3 6 .333 3

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 7 2 .778 — Cincinnati 6 3 .667 1 Pittsburgh 6 3 .667 1 St. Louis 5 4 .556 2 Chicago 4 5 .444 3

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 7 2 .778 — Arizona 5 5 .500 2½ San Diego 4 5 .444 3 Colorado 3 6 .333 4 San Francisco 3 7 .300 4½

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AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Detroit 11, St. Louis 6

Chicago White Sox 6, Toronto 3

Milwaukee 5, Kansas City 2, 1st game

San Diego 3, Boston 2

Houston 11, Athletics 0

Pittsburgh 3, Baltimore 2

Cincinnati 2, Texas 0

Tampa Bay 7, Minnesota 1

Kansas City 8, Milwaukee 2, 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees 9, Miami 7

L.A. Angels 1, Seattle 0

Chicago Cubs at Cleveland, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 1, Cleveland 0, 1st game

Pittsburgh 8, Baltimore 2

San Diego 8, Boston 6

Tampa Bay 4, Minnesota 1, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 3, Toronto 0

Miami 7, N.Y. Yankees 6

Milwaukee 8, Kansas City 5

Cincinnati 2, Texas 1

Cleveland 6, Chicago Cubs 5, 2nd game

L.A. Angels 8, Seattle 7, 11 innings

Athletics 12, Houston 10, 10 innings

St. Louis 5, Detroit 3

Monday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Taillon 0-0) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 0-1), 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Wacha 0-0) at Cleveland (Bibee 0-1), 6:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-0) at Boston (Bello 0-1), 6:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Wrobleski 0-0) at Toronto (Scherzer 1-0), 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Taylor 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 0-0) at Minnesota (Ryan 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 0-0) at Texas (deGrom 0-0), 8:05 p.m.

Houston (Bolton 0-0) at Colorado (Feltner 0-0), 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Sale 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Soriano 2-0), 9:38 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston, 6:45 p.m.

Athletics at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

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NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Detroit 11, St. Louis 6

Milwaukee 5, Kansas City 2, 1st game

L.A. Dodgers 10, Washington 5

San Diego 3, Boston 2

Pittsburgh 3, Baltimore 2

Arizona 2, Atlanta 1

Cincinnati 2, Texas 0

Kansas City 8, Milwaukee 2, 2nd game

Philadelphia 2, Colorado 1

N.Y. Yankees 9, Miami 7

N.Y. Mets 9, San Francisco 0

Chicago Cubs at Cleveland, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 1, Cleveland 0, 1st game

Pittsburgh 8, Baltimore 2

San Diego 8, Boston 6

L.A. Dodgers 8, Washington 6

Miami 7, N.Y. Yankees 6

Milwaukee 8, Kansas City 5

Colorado 4, Philadelphia 1

Cincinnati 2, Texas 1

N.Y. Mets 5, San Francisco 2

Arizona 6, Atlanta 5, 10 innings

Cleveland 6, Chicago Cubs 5, 2nd game

St. Louis 5, Detroit 3

Monday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Taillon 0-0) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 0-1), 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Williamson 0-1) at Miami (Junk 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

San Diego (Márquez 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Chandler 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-0) at Boston (Bello 0-1), 6:45 p.m.

St. Louis (Pallante 1-0) at Washington (Littell 0-1), 6:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Wrobleski 0-0) at Toronto (Scherzer 1-0), 7:07 p.m.

Houston (Bolton 0-0) at Colorado (Feltner 0-0), 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Sale 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Soriano 2-0), 9:38 p.m.

Philadelphia (Painter 1-0) at San Francisco (Houser 0-1), 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston, 6:45 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

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