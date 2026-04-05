All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|7
|2
|.778
|—
|Tampa Bay
|4
|5
|.444
|3
|Toronto
|4
|5
|.444
|3
|Baltimore
|3
|6
|.333
|4
|Boston
|2
|7
|.222
|5
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|6
|4
|.600
|—
|Chicago
|4
|5
|.444
|1½
|Kansas City
|4
|5
|.444
|1½
|Detroit
|4
|6
|.400
|2
|Minnesota
|3
|6
|.333
|2½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|6
|4
|.600
|—
|Los Angeles
|5
|5
|.500
|1
|Texas
|4
|5
|.444
|1½
|Seattle
|4
|6
|.400
|2
|Athletics
|3
|6
|.333
|2½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|6
|3
|.667
|—
|Atlanta
|6
|4
|.600
|½
|New York
|6
|4
|.600
|½
|Philadelphia
|5
|4
|.556
|1
|Washington
|3
|6
|.333
|3
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|7
|2
|.778
|—
|Cincinnati
|6
|3
|.667
|1
|Pittsburgh
|6
|3
|.667
|1
|St. Louis
|5
|4
|.556
|2
|Chicago
|4
|5
|.444
|3
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|7
|2
|.778
|—
|Arizona
|5
|5
|.500
|2½
|San Diego
|4
|5
|.444
|3
|Colorado
|3
|6
|.333
|4
|San Francisco
|3
|7
|.300
|4½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Detroit 11, St. Louis 6
Chicago White Sox 6, Toronto 3
Milwaukee 5, Kansas City 2, 1st game
San Diego 3, Boston 2
Houston 11, Athletics 0
Pittsburgh 3, Baltimore 2
Cincinnati 2, Texas 0
Tampa Bay 7, Minnesota 1
Kansas City 8, Milwaukee 2, 2nd game
N.Y. Yankees 9, Miami 7
L.A. Angels 1, Seattle 0
Chicago Cubs at Cleveland, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 1, Cleveland 0, 1st game
Pittsburgh 8, Baltimore 2
San Diego 8, Boston 6
Tampa Bay 4, Minnesota 1, 10 innings
Chicago White Sox 3, Toronto 0
Miami 7, N.Y. Yankees 6
Milwaukee 8, Kansas City 5
Cincinnati 2, Texas 1
Cleveland 6, Chicago Cubs 5, 2nd game
L.A. Angels 8, Seattle 7, 11 innings
Athletics 12, Houston 10, 10 innings
St. Louis 5, Detroit 3
Monday’s Games
Chicago Cubs (Taillon 0-0) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 0-1), 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Wacha 0-0) at Cleveland (Bibee 0-1), 6:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-0) at Boston (Bello 0-1), 6:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Wrobleski 0-0) at Toronto (Scherzer 1-0), 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Taylor 0-0), 7:40 p.m.
Detroit (Mize 0-0) at Minnesota (Ryan 0-0), 7:40 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 0-0) at Texas (deGrom 0-0), 8:05 p.m.
Houston (Bolton 0-0) at Colorado (Feltner 0-0), 8:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Sale 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Soriano 2-0), 9:38 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Boston, 6:45 p.m.
Athletics at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Houston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Atlanta at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Detroit 11, St. Louis 6
Milwaukee 5, Kansas City 2, 1st game
L.A. Dodgers 10, Washington 5
San Diego 3, Boston 2
Pittsburgh 3, Baltimore 2
Arizona 2, Atlanta 1
Cincinnati 2, Texas 0
Kansas City 8, Milwaukee 2, 2nd game
Philadelphia 2, Colorado 1
N.Y. Yankees 9, Miami 7
N.Y. Mets 9, San Francisco 0
Chicago Cubs at Cleveland, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 1, Cleveland 0, 1st game
Pittsburgh 8, Baltimore 2
San Diego 8, Boston 6
L.A. Dodgers 8, Washington 6
Miami 7, N.Y. Yankees 6
Milwaukee 8, Kansas City 5
Colorado 4, Philadelphia 1
Cincinnati 2, Texas 1
N.Y. Mets 5, San Francisco 2
Arizona 6, Atlanta 5, 10 innings
Cleveland 6, Chicago Cubs 5, 2nd game
St. Louis 5, Detroit 3
Monday’s Games
Chicago Cubs (Taillon 0-0) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 0-1), 4:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Williamson 0-1) at Miami (Junk 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
San Diego (Márquez 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Chandler 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-0) at Boston (Bello 0-1), 6:45 p.m.
St. Louis (Pallante 1-0) at Washington (Littell 0-1), 6:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Wrobleski 0-0) at Toronto (Scherzer 1-0), 7:07 p.m.
Houston (Bolton 0-0) at Colorado (Feltner 0-0), 8:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Sale 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Soriano 2-0), 9:38 p.m.
Philadelphia (Painter 1-0) at San Francisco (Houser 0-1), 9:45 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
San Diego at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Boston, 6:45 p.m.
St. Louis at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Atlanta at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
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