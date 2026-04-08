Ayton, Lakers square off against the Warriors

Los Angeles Lakers (50-28, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (37-42, 10th in the Western Conference) San…

Los Angeles Lakers (50-28, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (37-42, 10th in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Brandin Podziemski and the Golden State Warriors host Deandre Ayton and the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Warriors are 7-6 in division matchups. Golden State has a 20-22 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Lakers are 8-7 against the rest of the division. Los Angeles has an 8-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Warriors are shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points lower than the 48.5% the Lakers allow to opponents. The Lakers average 116.3 points per game, 1.3 more than the 115.0 the Warriors allow to opponents.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Lakers won the last matchup 129-101 on March 1. Luka Doncic scored 26 points to help lead the Lakers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Draymond Green is scoring 8.5 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Warriors. Podziemski is averaging 18.4 points and 5.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Ayton is averaging 12.4 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Lakers. Luke Kennard is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 4-6, averaging 113.1 points, 39.8 rebounds, 28.2 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.7 points per game.

Lakers: 6-3, averaging 116.0 points, 42.6 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.2 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Quinten Post: day to day (foot), Jimmy Butler III: out for season (knee), Al Horford: out (calf), Moses Moody: out for season (knee), Will Richard: out (back), Gui Santos: out (pelvis), LJ Cryer: out (illness).

Lakers: Austin Reaves: out (rib), LeBron James: out (foot), Marcus Smart: out (ankle), Luka Doncic: out (hamstring).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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