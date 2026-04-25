Avalanche look to clinch series win over the Kings

Colorado Avalanche (55-16-11, in the Central Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (35-27-20, in the Pacific Division) Los Angeles; Sunday, 4:30…

Colorado Avalanche (55-16-11, in the Central Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (35-27-20, in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Avalanche -170, Kings +142; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Avalanche lead series 3-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche look to clinch the first round of the NHL Playoffs over the Los Angeles Kings in game four. The teams meet Thursday for the seventh time this season. The Avalanche won the previous meeting 4-2.

Los Angeles has a 35-27-20 record overall and a 15-18-9 record in home games. The Kings have gone 26-4-11 when scoring three or more goals.

Colorado has a 30-7-5 record on the road and a 55-16-11 record overall. The Avalanche are 29-6-6 when they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponent.

TOP PERFORMERS: Artemi Panarin has 28 goals and 56 assists for the Kings. Adrian Kempe has seven goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Martin Necas has 38 goals and 61 assists for the Avalanche. Nathan MacKinnon has two goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 5-3-2, averaging 2.7 goals, four assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Avalanche: 8-1-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 1.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: Kevin Fiala: out for season (leg).

Avalanche: Josh Manson: day to day (upper-body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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