Astros reinstate left-hander Bennett Sousa from injured list, option Colton Gordon to Triple-A

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Astros reinstated left-hander Bennett Sousa from the injured list before their game Saturday night against…

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Astros reinstated left-hander Bennett Sousa from the injured list before their game Saturday night against the New York Yankees.

Sousa hasn’t pitched this season after suffering a left oblique strain during spring training.

In a corresponding move, left-hander Colton Gordon was optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land. Gordon has a 11.57 ERA in four appearances; he gave up seven hits and five runs in two innings during a 12-4 loss to the Yankees on Friday night.

Sousa emerged as a reliable arm in the Astros’ bullpen last season. He was 5-1 with a 2.84 ERA in 44 games with four saves before missing the last 36 games of the season because of left elbow inflammation.

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