Aranda, Díaz and Matz lead the Rays to a 7-1 victory over the Twins

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jonathan Aranda hit a two-run double, Yandy Díaz drove in two runs and the Tampa Bay Rays…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jonathan Aranda hit a two-run double, Yandy Díaz drove in two runs and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Minnesota Twins 7-1 on Saturday night.

Aranda’s double highlighted a three-run second inning, and Díaz later added an RBI triple as Tampa Bay rallied behind a strong start by Steven Matz.

Matz (2-0) allowed one run on two hits over six innings, striking out eight and walking two. Mick Abel (0-2) took the loss after allowing four runs on six hits in four innings for the Twins.

The Rays broke through in the second inning after Chandler Simpson reached on a throwing error and Ben Williamson walked. Díaz was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, forcing in the game’s first run. Aranda followed with a sharp double to right field that scored two more and gave Tampa Bay a 3-0 lead.

Minnesota answered in the bottom half when Brooks Lee lined a two-out RBI single to center that scored Matt Wallner and cut the deficit to 3-1.

Tampa Bay added another run in the third after Cedric Mullins reached on a bunt single, stole second and later scored on a double-play grounder by Williamson to extend the lead to 4-1.

The Rays stretched the margin in the fifth when Williamson singled home Mullins, and Hunter Feduccia followed with another RBI single to make it 6-1.

Díaz capped the scoring in the eighth with a triple to center field that drove in Richie Palacios.

Cole Sulser pitched two scoreless innings, and Mason Englert worked a scoreless ninth as Rays pitchers combined for a three-hitter and 12 strikeouts.

Up next

RHP Nick Martinez (0-0, 3.00 ERA) gets the start for the Rays, while RHP Simeon Woods Richardson (0-1, 3.60 ERA) takes the mound for the Twins in the series finale on Sunday.

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