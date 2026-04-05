Bet365 Bonus Code: Get $365 Bonus For NBA, MLB Easter Sunday Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Setting up a new profile with the bet365 bonus code offer is the best way to gear up for Easter Sunday games. Wager just $10 on MLB and NBA matchups today to get $365 in bonus bets credited to your new account. NJ and PA users also get 50 in bonus spins for the online casino. Click here to register. You don’t need a code when you use the links.

Bet365 Bonus Code: $365 Guaranteed Bonus

Before today’s games start, eligible new customers can quickly claim their welcome offer and begin evaluating the board. Review the essential details of the promotion below to get started:

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New Bet365 User Offer Bet $10, Get $365 Terms and Conditions 21+ and present in participating states. Offer Verified April 5th, 2026

Bet365 Bonus Code: Understanding The Bet $10, Get $365 Offer

New bet365 users can obtain $365 in bonus bets simply by placing a $10 qualifying wager, regardless of the bet’s final outcome. To ensure your initial wager is eligible, the qualifying bet must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer.

Once your initial wager has settled, the bonus funds will be credited directly to your account. These bonus bets will expire seven days after being added to your balance.

NBA Odds With Bet365

Evaluating the slate begins with understanding the baseline metrics and betting markets. Here are the current spreads and totals for tonight’s key matchups:

Matchup Spread Total (O/U) Toronto Raptors @ Boston Celtics BOS -10.5 (-110) / TOR +10.5 (-110) 220.5 Los Angeles Lakers @ Dallas Mavericks LAL -5.5 (-110) / DAL +5.5 (-110) 234.5 Houston Rockets @ Golden State Warriors HOU -3.5 (-110) / GSW +3.5 (-110) 223.5

Los Angeles Lakers @ Dallas Mavericks

Expect high offensive efficiency in Dallas, as this Western Conference clash features a slate-high 234.5-point implied total. The Lakers enter as 5.5-point road favorites, backed by a potent offensive unit that generates 116.5 points per game alongside a 115.8 offensive rating. The data points heavily toward Austin Reaves, who is averaging an impressive 23.27 points and 5.49 assists. The Mavericks will face a statistical uphill battle to maintain pace.

Houston Rockets @ Golden State Warriors

The Rockets travel to the Chase Center as 3.5-point road favorites. Houston’s performance metrics indicate a highly effective two-way team this season, carrying a +4.6 net rating. This efficiency is fueled by the versatile play of center Alperen Sengun (20.59 points, 8.85 rebounds, 6.18 assists) and the perimeter defense of Amen Thompson (17.91 points, 7.81 rebounds, 1.47 steals). Conversely, Golden State is currently operating with a -0.3 net rating and managing an extensive injury report. The Warriors’ offensive projection heavily hinges on the potential return of Stephen Curry (knee, day-to-day) to help match Houston’s depth and execution.

More Betting Opportunities: MLB, NCAA

The bet365 app has several other betting opportunities, and each of these games can be used to activate your welcome offer. If you are an MLB fan, you can wager on games like Mets vs. Giants or the primetime Cardinals vs. Tigers matchup. You could also look ahead to the NCAA basketball national championship game tomorrow night, too.

Redeem Your Bet365 Bonus Code Offer For NBA, More

Getting ready for today’s action is a straightforward, step-by-step process. To secure your welcome offer, follow these instructions to get your account properly funded and verified:

Register a new account: Click here and initiate the registration process. You will need to provide standard personal information (such as your full name, physical address, and date of birth) to verify your identity. Enter the bonus code: While inputting your registration details, ensure you enter the bonus code WTOP365 to officially opt into the welcome offer. Make a qualifying deposit: Once your account is verified, navigate to the cashier and deposit a minimum of $10 utilizing one of bet365’s secure payment methods. Claim the offer: Head to the promotions section within the bet365 app interface and officially claim your welcome offer. Place your first bet: To activate the bonus, place a qualifying wager of at least $10 on any eligible sports market.

Once your initial wager settles, your bonus bets will automatically populate in your account.