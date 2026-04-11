Angels rookie right-hander George Klassen leaves Saturday’s start with right finger injury

CINCINNATI (AP) — Los Angeles Angels rookie right-hander George Klassen left Saturday’s 7-3 loss to the Cincinnati Reds in the…

CINCINNATI (AP) — Los Angeles Angels rookie right-hander George Klassen left Saturday’s 7-3 loss to the Cincinnati Reds in the third inning because of a bruised nail on his right index finger.

Angels manager Kurt Suzuki said pitching coach Mike Maddux noticed during a mound visit that Klassen was looking at the finger.

“I think he’s going to be OK,” Suzuki said. “It probably doesn’t feel great with the fingernail like that. I don’t think he’s going to miss time for it.”

Making just his second big league appearance, left with the Angels trailing 5-1 after allowing five runs, five hits and five walks and two strikeouts. He threw 72 pitches and allowed a solo homer to Spencer Steer.

Klassen said the nail began bothering him during the first inning. A similar issue occurred last year in the minor leagues.

“We’re taking care of it in the training room,” he said. “Still pretty inexcusable results. Put the bullpen in a tough spot.”

Klassen did not get a decision in his major league debut on April 5 against Seattle. .

Los Angeles acquired him from Philadelphia along with left-hander Sam Aldegheri for right-hander Carlos Estévez on July 27, 2024.

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