Albies hits his 3rd home run and the Braves beat the Angels 7-2 following a bench-clearing brawl

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ozzie Albies hit his third home run of the season, starter Reynaldo López struck out seven…

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ozzie Albies hit his third home run of the season, starter Reynaldo López struck out seven in 4 2/3 innings before being ejected after a bench-clearing brawl, and the Atlanta Braves beat the Los Angeles Angels 7-2 on Tuesday night.

Los Angeles designated hitter Jorge Soler went after López following a high-and-tight wild pitch in the fifth. There was a lengthy staredown before Soler took steps toward the mound and López held out his arms before the two exchanged punches. López was holding the baseball when he landed a punch on Soler’s batting helmet.

Soler homered in the first — the fifth of his career in 23 at-bats against López — and was hit by a pitch in the third.

Atlanta snapped a three-game skid and ended Los Angeles’ three-game winning streak.

Eli White had two RBIs for Atlanta, and Matt Olson scored twice. Nine players had at least one hit for the Braves.

Olson doubled leading off the second and scored on a double by White.

Olson walked in the fourth and scored on Austin Riley’s single to tie it 2-all. Riley scored on a sacrifice fly by White, who entered without an RBI this season. Jonah Heim made it 4-2 on a bloop single — his first hit with the Braves.

Atlanta reliever Raisel Iglesias struck out three in 1 2/3 innings for his second save. Tyler Kinley (1-0) retired two batters, both on strikeouts.

Angels starter Yusei Kikuchi (0-2) allowed four runs and six hits in five innings. He struck out eight.

Mike Trout was back in the Los Angeles lineup after being hit by a pitch on his left hand Sunday against Seattle. He went 1 for 5 and scored a run.

Up next

Los Angeles concludes a six-game homestand Wednesday with LHP Reid Detmers (0-0, 2.38 ERA) on the mound against Atlanta RHP Grant Holmes (0-1, 2.45).

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