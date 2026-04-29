2026 Kentucky Derby Odds

Trainers (by post position): Todd Pletcher; 2. Riley Mott; 3. Jeff Mullins; 4. Bob Baffert; 5. Kenny McPeek; 6. Brad…

Trainers (by post position): Todd Pletcher; 2. Riley Mott; 3. Jeff Mullins; 4. Bob Baffert; 5. Kenny McPeek; 6. Brad Cox; 7. Manabu Ikezoe; 8. Mark Glatt; 9. Gustavo Delgado; 10. Daisuke Takayanagi; 11. Riley Mott; 12. Bill Mott; 14. Bob Baffert; 15. Chad Brown; 16. Doug O’Neill; 17. Bhupat Seemar; 18. Brad Cox; 19. Cherie DeVaux; 20. Brad Cox. 21. John Ennis.

Owners (by post position): 1. Robert and Lawana L. Low and Repole Stable; 2. Pin Oak Stud; 3. Dutch Girl Holdings & Irving Ventures; 4. SF Racing, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables & Stonestreet Stables; 5. Chester Broman Sr.; 6. Wathnan Racing; 7. Danox Co. Ltd.; 8. Norman Stables & Saints or Sinners; 9. OGMA Investments, JR Ranch & High Step Racing; 10. Brunetti Dugan Stables, Black Type Thoroughbreds, Steve Adkisson & Swinbank Stables; 11. Pin Oak Stud; 12. Michael and Katherine G. Ball; 14. Phipps Stable & St. Elias Stable; 15. Michael & Katherine Bell; 16. Reddam Racing; 17. Steve Adkisson and Swinbank Stables; 18. Spendthrift Farm LLC; 19. Phipps Stable & St. Elias Stable; 20. St. Elias Stable & Starlight Racing; 21. Three Chimneys Farm (Goncalo B. Torrealba) & John Ennis.

Weights: 126 pounds. Distance: 1 1/4 miles. Purse: $5,000,000. First place: $3,100,000. Second place: $1,000,000. Third place: $500,000. Fourth place: $250,000. Fifth place: $150,000. Post time: 6:57 p.m. EDT

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