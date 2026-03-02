Women’s College Basketball Scores

Monday, Mar. 2 SOUTH Belmont 83, Southern Illinois 64 McNeese 87, Stephen F. Austin 60 MIDWEST Detroit Mercy 69, Milwaukee…

Monday, Mar. 2

SOUTH

Belmont 83, Southern Illinois 64

McNeese 87, Stephen F. Austin 60

MIDWEST

Detroit Mercy 69, Milwaukee 67

SOUTHWEST

Lamar 70, Southeastern Louisiana 52

Texas A&M-CC 46, Houston Christian 42

UT Rio Grande Valley 72, Incarnate Word 64

FAR WEST

Idaho 75, Eastern Washington 64

Montana State 68, Northern Arizona 48

Northern Colorado 61, Montana 59

Sacramento State 85, Idaho State 72

Weber State 81, Portland State 52

___

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.