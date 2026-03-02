Women’s College Basketball Scores

Monday, Mar. 2
SOUTH
Belmont 83, Southern Illinois 64
McNeese 87, Stephen F. Austin 60
MIDWEST
Detroit Mercy 69, Milwaukee 67
SOUTHWEST
Lamar 70, Southeastern Louisiana 52
Texas A&M-CC 46, Houston Christian 42
UT Rio Grande Valley 72, Incarnate Word 64
FAR WEST
Idaho 75, Eastern Washington 64
Montana State 68, Northern Arizona 48
Northern Colorado 61, Montana 59
Sacramento State 85, Idaho State 72
Weber State 81, Portland State 52
___
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.