Wild forward Nick Foligno returns to Chicago for first game against the Blackhawks since trade

CHICAGO (AP) — Nick Foligno wants to help the Minnesota Wild win the Stanley Cup for the first time in…

CHICAGO (AP) — Nick Foligno wants to help the Minnesota Wild win the Stanley Cup for the first time in franchise history. He also wants to see a turnaround for the Chicago Blackhawks.

Foligno skated for 12 1/2 minutes in Minnesota’s 4-3 overtime win over Chicago on Tuesday night in the first matchup between the Central Division rivals since the Wild acquired the 38-year-old forward in a trade with the rebuilding Blackhawks.

Foligno received a warm ovation when he was introduced with Minnesota’s starting lineup, and Chicago paid tribute to its former captain with a highlight video during a timeout in the first period. When the video was over, Foligno took to the ice to wave to the cheering crowd.

“I think it’s always nice when a former player, but not only a former player, a captain comes back to their old team and gets a reception like that,” Wild coach John Hynes said. “So I thought it was well done by the Blackhawks, the fans, and really good for Nick.”

The March 6 trade put Foligno on the same team as his younger brother, Marcus, and provided an opportunity to chase a long playoff run in his 19th NHL season. But leaving Chicago — after playing an instrumental role in the development of Connor Bedard and some of the team’s young players — was difficult for him.

“As hard as maybe a couple parts of the seasons were, I love my time here and absolutely cherish being in the leadership role that I was but also just with a group of guys and then staff and playing for this organization,” Foligno said Tuesday. “It’s one of the premier organizations in the league and it was special to be able to be a part of it.”

Foligno had dinner with Bedard and some of the Blackhawks on Monday night.

“Obviously it’s such a rush when you get traded, especially on a game day. You’re trying to stay out of their way,” Foligno said. “So it’s nice to say goodbye in a way. Just catch up and see how things have been. I’ve obviously made it known how much I care about this group, so it was nice to see those guys.”

Foligno was acquired by Chicago in a June 2023 trade with Boston. He became the 35th captain in franchise history in September 2024.

Foligno had 35 goals and 48 assists in 189 games with Chicago, and the Blackhawks finished in last place in the Central Division in each of his two full seasons with the Original Six franchise. But Foligno served as a valuable, stabilizing resource as the team’s top prospects began to break into the NHL.

“He was great with all of us,” Bedard said. “Him and all our older guys were really patient and good with us. So we’re very grateful for that. Obviously he was the leader of that, so there’s a lot of stuff we can thank him for. It’s an exciting opportunity for him to be with his brother and contending, but yeah, definitely a lot of good memories.”

Marcus Foligno, 34, is on injured reserve with a lower-body injury, so the brothers haven’t been able to play alongside each other since the trade. But Nick Foligno has made a smooth transition to life with Minnesota, collecting one assist in six games with his new team.

“He’s come in, he’s played some good hockey for us,” Hynes said. “I think he fits in well with the guys obviously with his personality and I think his experiences. So he’s been a great addition for us.”

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