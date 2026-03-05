Wembanyama has 38 points and 16 rebounds in the Spurs’ 121-106 win over the Pistons

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Victor Wembanyama had 38 points, 16 rebounds and five blocks and the San Antonio Spurs never…

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Victor Wembanyama had 38 points, 16 rebounds and five blocks and the San Antonio Spurs never trailed in completing a sweep of Detroit, beating the Pistons 121-106 on Thursday night.

De’Aaron Fox had 29 points, and Stephon Castle added 11 points and 12 assists in San Antonio’s first game at home after a nearly a month-long trip.

Cade Cunningham had 26 points and Isaiah Stewart added 18 points in Detroit’s second straight loss. The Pistons, who closed their trip 1-2, remained atop the Eastern Conference at 45-16.

A potential NBA Finals matchup resulted in another double-digit victory for the red-hot Spurs.

San Antonio has won 13 of 14 games, including a 114-103 victory over the Pistons on Feb. 23 in Detroit, and remain second in the West at 45-17.

The Spurs rolled to a 10-2 lead in their first game in San Antonio since Feb. 7. The lead expanded to 17 points in the opening quarter as the Spurs shot 54% on 3-pointers.

Detroit lost Ausur Thompson two minutes into the game when he sprained his right ankle.

San Antonio was 13 for 37 on 3-pointers in shooting 35%.

Wembanyama was 4 for 10 on 3-pointers while playing before 30 of his countrymen who traveled from France to attend San Antonio’s six-game homestand.

Wembanyama had back-to-back dunks in the second quarter, including grabbing his own miss and throwing it down for what became a three-point play on a foul by Javonte Green.

In the fourth quarter, Wembanyama blocked Cunningham’s running floater then ran downcourt for an alley-oop dunk off a feed from Devin Vassell to give the Spurs a 103-90 lead.

