Warriors hand the Nets their ninth straight loss with a 109-106 victory

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Gui Santos scored a career-high 31 points, Draymond Green made two clutch free throws with 6.9…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Gui Santos scored a career-high 31 points, Draymond Green made two clutch free throws with 6.9 seconds remaining and the Golden State Warriors beat the Brooklyn Nets 109-106 on Wednesday to clinch a play-in spot.

Brandin Podziemski had 22 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Warriors (35-38), who won their first game at Chase Center since returning from a grueling 2-4 road trip.

Kristaps Porzingis added 17 points and De’Anthony Melton had 14, including a pair of free throws in the final seconds, as Golden State beat Brooklyn in San Francisco for the first time since Dec. 16, 2023.

Ziaire Williams had 19 points for the Nets, who have lost nine straight. Jalen Wilson added 15 points off the bench while Ben Saraf had 14 points and seven rebounds.

The sellout at Chase Center was the 600th consecutive sellout for the Warriors, the sixth-longest streak in NBA history,

The Nets led most of the game, trailed going into the fourth then wore down over the final 12 minutes. Brooklyn shot 8 for 20 (2 for 9 behind the arc) down the stretch.

Still without injured star Stephen Curry, the Warriors committed 15 turnovers in the first two quarters and had trouble running their offense with much consistency.

The Nets also got off to a sluggish start and missed 10 of their first 15 shots before Williams warmed up. The former first-round draft pick repeatedly attacked through the paint and scored 11 points to help Brooklyn to a 58-50 halftime lead.

Golden State pulled within 63-62 midway through the third before Powell made consecutive 3-pointers to get Brooklyn on track.

Up next

Nets: Face the Lakers in Los Angeles on Friday.

Warriors: Host the Wizards on Friday.

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