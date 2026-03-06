Wales fall again but a gritty loss to Ireland fuels belief win is near

DUBLIN (AP) — Another game, another loss for Wales. But after restricting Ireland to a hard-fought, 10-point win in the…

DUBLIN (AP) — Another game, another loss for Wales.

But after restricting Ireland to a hard-fought, 10-point win in the Six Nations on Friday, Wales captain Dewi Lake was feeling upbeat.

“The win is coming, I can feel it,” Lake said.

Wales hasn’t won in the Six Nations for three years. The record losing streak is at 15 games.

A woeful record in Dublin, where Wales hasn’t tasted success in the championship in 14 years, along with a buoyant Ireland coming off a record win against England at Twickenham, didn’t augur well for Wales’ chances.

Ireland began as a clear 20-point favorite but prevailed only 27-17. Ireland was leading by just two points until the 68th minute and holding a shaky seven-point lead until the 77th.

Wales defended superbly — 240 tackles made — in its best display in years.

“The growth this team has gone through from the England game ( lost 48-7 in the first round) to now is really something,” Lake said. “We’re always disappointed to lose but the positives and the way we played is always something to be proud of.”

Wales has also lost to France 54-12 and lost to Scotland 26-23 after leading 17-5 at halftime.

Wales allowed four tries to Ireland and scored two, including the try of the match by loosehead prop Rhys Carre, a 35-meter show and go.

“We showed we’re in a fight to the last play of these games and we showed our people we’re coming back,” Carre told broadcaster ITV. “Last week (against Scotland) was gut-wrenching and this week we were in it to the last minute so we’re working hard and we’re getting there.”

Wales finishes at home next weekend against Italy, with more hope than it had at the start of the championship of avoiding a third consecutive wooden spoon.

“The intent and strength was there, it was a huge improvement from last week which we’ll take with us to Italy,” Wales coach Steve Tandy said. “There’s confidence building in the team, and that is going to take us to the win in the near future.”

Ireland finishes at home against Scotland with a chance to at least take another Triple Crown.

“We want to finish the championship strong against Scotland,” Ireland captain Caelan Doris said. “It’s a week we haven’t done well in so we will want to get it right next week.”

___

AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.