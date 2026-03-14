Wales end three-year Six Nations drought by blowing away Italy in Cardiff

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Wales tasted Six Nations success for the first time in 1,099 days after blowing away Italy…

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Wales tasted Six Nations success for the first time in 1,099 days after blowing away Italy 31-17 in Principality Stadium on Saturday.

The growing confidence from spirited losses against Scotland and Ireland spilled over into an unexpected and dominant bonus-point win, Wales’ first in the championship since March 2023 when it beat Italy in Rome.

Wales was physical, direct and ruthless, leading 21-0 by halftime then 31-0 before Italy scored.

“That performance has been coming,” Wales coach Steve Tandy told broadcaster the BBC. “We’ve focused on not getting ahead of ourselves and making sure each part of our game improves. But the intent was there from the start from this young group. They’re desperate to learn and get better whether they win or lose. Their effort is amazing.”

Their scramble defense was also amazing as Italy had two tries disallowed, one held up, and another prevented by an ankle tap.

While Wales ended the nightmare of a national record 15-match losing streak in the Six Nations, it finished with a third consecutive wooden spoon.

“Not ideal to finish bottom of the table but everyone can see we’re growing and moving in the right direction,” Wales No. 8 and player of the match Aaron Wainwright said. “The way we started today and hung in there shows how far we’ve come.”

Italy equaled its best Six Nations finish — fourth in 2007 and 2013 — but it wanted more, an historic third win in a single championship after beating Scotland and England. However, the Azzurri were smashed in the first half, and ultimately missed 30 tackles.

“We gave away too many penalties, too many times in their 22. … We lost a lot of energy to try and max the energy Wales were giving,” Italy captain Michele Lamaro told ITV. “In the end it was too late. The first half cost us.”

Wales made the eight first-half penalties count.

A kick-chase penalty earned by workaholic winger Ellis Mee was booted into the corner and Wainwright crashed over. Despite lineout issues, Wales used the platform again to drive at the line for a second Wainwright try.

Another lineout drive finished with captain Dewi Lake touching down. With Dan Edwards a perfect four-of-four off the tee and nine-for-nine in the tournament, Wales was a deserved 21-0 up after 29 minutes.

They resumed from the second half kickoff. Edwards slanted through a tired defense, converted his try and chipped a drop goal for a scarcely believable 31-0 lead.

Italy ruled the last 30 minutes. But Wales still made it tough for the visitor.

Paolo Garbisi and replacements Tommaso Di Bartolomeo and Tommaso Allan dotted down for Italy but Wales’ defense shone.

Mee held up hooker Giacomo Nicotera and made a try-saving tackle on opposite wing Monty Ioane, Edwards ankle-tapped Tommaso Menoncello when the midfielder looked like he was away, Tomos Williams stopped Allan on the tryline, and James Botham’s sliding hip ruined a chance for Leonardo Marin.

“Those tries were not tries because (Wales) didn’t give up,” Italy coach Gonzalo Quesada said. “The will was bigger for them. Their heart and physicality they put out there was stronger than ours, at least in the first half. That first half defined the game.”

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