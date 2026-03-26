Utah visits Denver following Murray’s 53-point outing

Utah Jazz (21-52, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (46-28, fourth in the Western Conference) Denver; Friday, 9…

Utah Jazz (21-52, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (46-28, fourth in the Western Conference)

Denver; Friday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Denver hosts the Utah Jazz after Jamal Murray scored 53 points in the Denver Nuggets’ 142-135 victory against the Dallas Mavericks.

The Nuggets are 28-16 in Western Conference games. Denver scores 121.1 points while outscoring opponents by 4.4 points per game.

The Jazz are 1-12 against division opponents. Utah leads the Western Conference with 29.4 assists. Isaiah Collier leads the Jazz with 7.2.

The Nuggets are shooting 49.5% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 49.1% the Jazz allow to opponents. The Jazz average 117.3 points per game, 0.6 more than the 116.7 the Nuggets give up to opponents.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Nuggets won 128-125 in the last matchup on March 3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tim Hardaway Jr. is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Nuggets. Murray is averaging 25.3 points and 4.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Cody Williams is scoring 7.7 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Jazz. Ace Bailey is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 7-3, averaging 127.4 points, 46.0 rebounds, 32.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 51.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.6 points per game.

Jazz: 2-8, averaging 115.2 points, 42.8 rebounds, 28.0 assists, 9.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 124.8 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Aaron Gordon: day to day (hamstring).

Jazz: Lauri Markkanen: out (hip), Isaiah Collier: day to day (hamstring), Keyonte George: out (leg), Kyle Filipowski: day to day (illness), Walker Kessler: out for season (shoulder), Brice Sensabaugh: day to day (rest), Jusuf Nurkic: out for season (nose), Jaren Jackson Jr.: out for season (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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