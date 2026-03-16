USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll

Dropped out: No. 13 LSU (14-7); No. 23 TCU (11-8). Others receiving votes: LSU (14-7) 70; Alabama (15-6) 48; Arizona…

Dropped out: No. 13 LSU (14-7); No. 23 TCU (11-8).

Others receiving votes: LSU (14-7) 70; Alabama (15-6) 48; Arizona State (14-5) 36; Vanderbilt (13-8) 21; Louisiana-Lafayette (15-5) 18; Louisville (14-6) 13; UC Santa Barbara (14-4) 12; TCU (11-8) 10; Kansas State (15-5) 9; Arkansas State (15-6) 6; California Baptist (17-4) 5; Jacksonville State (17-3) 5; South Florida (17-3) 5; Mercer (17-3) 3; Nebraska (14-5) 3; Cincinnati (15-6) 2; Cal Poly (12-7) 1; Texas-San Antonio (15-5) 1; Texas Tech (13-6) 1.

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