Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Fantasy Bonus for NCAA Tournament Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Let’s face it, there is nothing better than the thrill of postseason college basketball, especially when we can get a nice pay day right out of the gate. If you’re looking to jump into today’s action—whether you’re eyeing the huge Kansas versus California Baptist clash or the gritty Missouri versus Miami (FL) showdown—you need to sign up here with the Underdog promo code WTOP.

This welcome offer is exclusively for new users: simply sign up, play $5 on today’s slate, and you’ll instantly get $50 in bonus entries. It’s the perfect way to build your bankroll and take a real chance on some bigger payouts without sweating your initial entry ahead of the next college basketball game.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP for College Basketball Picks

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Bonus Entries Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of a legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. Date Last Verified March 20, 2026

As a new Underdog customer, you can jumpstart your college basketball postseason betting with a serious edge. By using the promo code WTOP during signup, first-time users who submit an entry of at least $5 will instantly be rewarded with $50 in bonus entries. I always recommend using bonus funds like this to build multiple lineups around tonight’s top scorers—it gives us a chance to chase those sophisticated, high-payout exotic entries without risking our own cash.

Just remember, you must meet all the platform’s eligibility criteria. This offer is strictly reserved for new Underdog customers who meet their local age requirements and are physically located in a participating state. Once your account is verified and that first $5 qualifying entry is placed, your bonus funds will hit your account instantly, ready for the hardwood.

Ways to Use the Underdog Promo for March Madness

I’m looking closely at tonight’s matchups to build my entries. The markets have zeroed in on several elite scorers with serious offensive potential. Here are the five players with the highest points over/under lines on the board:

Dominique Daniels Jr. , California Baptist Lancers vs. Kansas Jayhawks — 21.5 points O/U

, California Baptist Lancers vs. Kansas Jayhawks — 21.5 points O/U Darryn Peterson , Kansas Jayhawks vs. California Baptist Lancers — 21.5 points O/U

, Kansas Jayhawks vs. California Baptist Lancers — 21.5 points O/U Mark Mitchell , Missouri Tigers vs. Miami (FL) Hurricanes — 18.5 points O/U

, Missouri Tigers vs. Miami (FL) Hurricanes — 18.5 points O/U Zuby Ejiofor , St. John’s Red Storm vs. Northern Iowa Panthers — 17.5 points O/U

, St. John’s Red Storm vs. Northern Iowa Panthers — 17.5 points O/U Malik Reneau, Miami (FL) Hurricanes vs. Missouri Tigers — 17.5 points O/U

The spotlight tonight is glaring on Viejas Arena in San Diego, where we have a must-watch matchup between No. 13 seed California Baptist and No. 4 seed Kansas. Fans are buzzing about a potential Cinderella story for the Lancers, led by their 5-foot-10 bucket-getter, Dominique Daniels Jr.

He’s fresh off a 41-point outburst in the WAC semifinal and shares a slate-high 21.5-point projection tonight. He’ll be going head-to-head with Kansas freshman Darryn Peterson, a projected No. 1 NBA Draft pick. This is going to be an explosive offensive showcase.

Over at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, we’re handicapping a heavyweight clash of dynamic forwards. The No. 10 seed Missouri Tigers meet the No. 7 seed Miami (FL) Hurricanes in what promises to be a physical battle. Missouri’s Mark Mitchell (18.5 points O/U) has been on a tear with recent 32-point games, while Miami plans to use their All-ACC senior Malik Reneau (17.5 points O/U) to match his aggression inside.

Finally, don’t sleep on St. John’s forward Zuby Ejiofor. The Big East Player of the Year boasts a game-high 17.5-point line against the Northern Iowa Panthers. He’s been leading the Red Storm’s incredible hot streak under Rick Pitino, making him a fantastic anchor for any entry.

How to Activate Your Underdog Offer

Ready to build your postseason lineup and chase a nice pay day? Claiming this Underdog offer is a straightforward process. Follow these steps to unlock your bonus:

Register your account: Create a new account here using your standard personal information. Remember, you must be a new user and meet all local age and region requirements to be eligible.

Create a new account here using your standard personal information. Remember, you must be a new user and meet all local age and region requirements to be eligible. Use the promo code: Make sure the promo code WTOP is applied during the registration process. This is the key to qualifying for the promotion.

Make sure the promo code is applied during the registration process. This is the key to qualifying for the promotion. Fund your wallet: Make a first deposit of at least $5 using one of the platform’s secure payment methods.

Make a first deposit of at least $5 using one of the platform’s secure payment methods. Submit your entry: Play a $5 entry on tonight’s college basketball slate (or any other sport) to officially activate your $50 in bonus entries.

When you’re putting together your picks, you have to decide how you want to structure your wager. This is where we can get a bit strategic. You have two primary options: