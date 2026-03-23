Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Claim $50 Bonus for NBA, Round of 16 Picks This Week

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Sign up with Underdog promo code WTOP in time for 10 NBA games tonight, while also getting a head start on any Sweet 16 entries later this week. All new users who sign up will secure $50 in bonus entries for NBA and March Madness games.







Create a new account and place a $5 entry on the NBA, or any other sport tonight. The result of that entry does not matter, so you are able to receive the $50 guaranteed.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP for $50 Fantasy Bonus Monday

If you are ready to get in on the daily fantasy action for tonight’s slate, identifying true value and capitalizing on market inefficiencies is the smartest way to start. Review the details of the promotion below to claim your bonus entries.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New Underdog User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Bonus Entries Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. Date Last Verified March 23rd, 2026

Claiming the Underdog welcome offer is a quick and straightforward process for fans looking to find some value in tonight’s clash between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Detroit Pistons. By entering the exclusive promo code during registration, eligible first-time players simply need to sign up and play $5 to instantly get $50 in bonus entries added directly to their account.

It goes without saying, but this specific promotion is strictly reserved for new Underdog customers. To successfully unlock your bonus, you must meet the legal age requirements and be physically located in a participating state at the time of sign-up. Once your account is verified and your initial $5 entry is placed, your $50 in bonus entries will be credited to your wallet, perfectly timed for you to build out your lineup for tonight or any other matchup across the 2025 NBA Regular Season slate.

How to Use Your Underdog NBA Bonus Tonight

The Los Angeles Lakers (46-25) will travel to face the Detroit Pistons (51-19) on March 23, 2026, with tip-off scheduled for 07:00 PM EDT. The Los Angeles Lakers are riding a massive nine-game winning streak and looking like true Western Conference contenders, fueled by exceptional chemistry and a lockdown defense that boasts a 113.1 net rating over their run. Meanwhile, unlike a team worn down by a grueling first-place schedule, the Detroit Pistons have already clinched the first Eastern Conference playoff berth and are on a three-game winning streak of their own, adopting a resilient “next-man-up” mentality amid late-season injuries.

Lakers vs Pistons Props & Analysis

Take a look at the popular player prop lines available for tonight’s game to help maximize your promotional entries:

Los Angeles Lakers Player Props

Luka Dončić: Higher/Lower 32.5 Points

Higher/Lower 32.5 Points LeBron James: Higher/Lower 18.5 Points

Higher/Lower 18.5 Points Austin Reaves: Higher/Lower 5.5 Assists

Higher/Lower 5.5 Assists Deandre Ayton: Higher/Lower 7.5 Rebounds

Higher/Lower 7.5 Rebounds Marcus Smart: Higher/Lower 8.5 Points

Detroit Pistons Player Props

Jalen Duren: Higher/Lower 10.5 Rebounds

Higher/Lower 10.5 Rebounds Tobias Harris: Higher/Lower 12.5 Points

Higher/Lower 12.5 Points Duncan Robinson: Higher/Lower 2.5 3-Point Field Goals

Higher/Lower 2.5 3-Point Field Goals Ausar Thompson: Higher/Lower 5.5 Rebounds

Higher/Lower 5.5 Rebounds Daniss Jenkins: Higher/Lower 12.5 Points

When analyzing these props for potential longshot picks or steady value, situational context is everything. We put a lot of stock in recent momentum, and for the Los Angeles Lakers, the narrative is electric. With Luka Dončić having his 16th technical foul rescinded by the NBA, he is cleared to play and riding high. He has scored 30-plus points in every game of this nine-game streak. Similarly, LeBron James, who just broke the NBA record for most regular-season games played, remains highly efficient. On the glass, Deandre Ayton has fully bought into his role, pulling down 8.3 rebounds per night..

For the Detroit Pistons, the long-term absence of Cade Cunningham shifts massive usage to their supporting cast. It does stand to reason that Jalen Duren, who recently dominated with 23 points and six rebounds, will see volume inside. Without Cunningham, veteran Tobias Harris (13.1 points per game) is stepping up as a primary scorer.

Finally, Duncan Robinson’s perimeter volume should remain steady; he averages nearly 2.8 three-pointers per night.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Steps to Sign Up

Getting started with Underdog before the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Detroit Pistons is a quick and simple process. To take advantage of this lucrative promotion, you must be a new user who meets the necessary legal age and regional requirements.

Begin by downloading the app or visiting the website to create and register an account using standard personal information. During the sign-up process, it is required that you enter promo code WTOP to lock in your eligibility. Once your account is set up, fund your wallet by depositing at least $5 using one of the platform’s secure methods. Finally, play a $5 entry on tonight’s March 23, 2026 matchup or any other game on the NBA slate in order to activate and receive your $50 in bonus entries.

When putting your entries together for tonight’s hardwood action, you will have two primary ways to play:

Standard Entry: This option requires 2+ picks. Keep in mind that all legs must hit for your entry to be successful, but a perfect Standard entry will trigger the largest payout.

This option requires 2+ picks. Keep in mind that all legs must hit for your entry to be successful, but a perfect Standard entry will trigger the largest payout. Flex Entry: If you prefer a bit of a safety net, you can flex an entry containing 3+ picks. With the Flex option, you can still receive some winnings even if a leg is incorrect.

Whether you are targeting props for the Los Angeles Lakers or the Detroit Pistons, these entry styles allow you to customize your daily fantasy experience to fit your preferred level of risk and reward.