Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated Press

March 3, 2026, 11:41 PM

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

LHSAA State Playoffs=

Semifinal=

Class B=

Bell City 61, Zwolle 39

Fairview 80, Pitkin 79, OT

Division III Non-Select=

French Settlement 63, Ville Platte 51

Westlake 46, Oak Grove 45

Division III Select=

Holy Savior Menard 45, Lafayette Christian Academy 43

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

