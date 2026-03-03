Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Clay Co. 45, Harlan Co. 42
Grace James 56, Lou. Southern 51
Monroe Co. 67, Hart Co. 35
North Laurel 73, Jackson Co. 21
KHSAA Playoffs=
Regional=
Ashland Blazer 66, East Carter 37
Belfry 54, Paintsville 23
Bell Co. 39, Whitley Co. 30
Boyle Co. 56, Pulaski Co. 52
Carlisle Co. 39, Graves Co. 38
Elizabethtown 57, Bardstown 49
Franklin Co. 61, Berea 30
Hazard 61, Wolfe Co. 23
Henderson Co. 49, Lyon Co. 46
Holy Cross (Covington) 66, Ryle 60
Hopkins Central 76, Hopkinsville 24
Knott Co. Central 57, Owsley Co. 23
Lex. Dunbar 62, Scott County 51
McCracken County (Paducah) 41, Marshall Co. 35
Meade Co. 60, Butler Co. 53
Menifee Co. 44, Raceland 40
North Laurel 66, Barbourville 14
Notre Dame 48, Highlands (KY) 31
Pikeville 68, Martin County 43
Simon Kenton 75, Eminence 30
Southwestern 58, Mercer Co. 29
Spencer Co. 53, South Oldham 36
Taylor Co. 62, LaRue Co. 22
