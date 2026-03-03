Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Clay Co. 45, Harlan Co. 42 Grace James 56, Lou. Southern 51 Monroe Co. 67, Hart Co.…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Clay Co. 45, Harlan Co. 42

Grace James 56, Lou. Southern 51

Monroe Co. 67, Hart Co. 35

North Laurel 73, Jackson Co. 21

KHSAA Playoffs=

Regional=

Ashland Blazer 66, East Carter 37

Belfry 54, Paintsville 23

Bell Co. 39, Whitley Co. 30

Boyle Co. 56, Pulaski Co. 52

Carlisle Co. 39, Graves Co. 38

Elizabethtown 57, Bardstown 49

Franklin Co. 61, Berea 30

Hazard 61, Wolfe Co. 23

Henderson Co. 49, Lyon Co. 46

Holy Cross (Covington) 66, Ryle 60

Hopkins Central 76, Hopkinsville 24

Knott Co. Central 57, Owsley Co. 23

Lex. Dunbar 62, Scott County 51

McCracken County (Paducah) 41, Marshall Co. 35

Meade Co. 60, Butler Co. 53

Menifee Co. 44, Raceland 40

North Laurel 66, Barbourville 14

Notre Dame 48, Highlands (KY) 31

Pikeville 68, Martin County 43

Simon Kenton 75, Eminence 30

Southwestern 58, Mercer Co. 29

Spencer Co. 53, South Oldham 36

Taylor Co. 62, LaRue Co. 22

