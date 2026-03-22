Tottenham coach Igor Tudor misses media duties because of family bereavement

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham coach Igor Tudor missed media duties following his team’s 3-0 loss to Nottingham Forest in the…

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham coach Igor Tudor missed media duties following his team’s 3-0 loss to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Sunday because of a family bereavement.

Britain’s Press Association said Tudor was informed of the bereavement in his “immediate family” after full time. His assistant Bruno Saltor carried out post-match interviews in Tudor’s absence.

“It’s a personal family issue and obviously it’s a difficult moment for him,” Saltor said.

The home defeat left Tottenham one place and one point above the relegation zone.

Tottenham – one of English soccer’s most iconic teams and a founding member of the Premier League – is still without a win in the top flight in 2026. Its last win was Dec. 28 and it has lost six of its last seven games.

It has been ever-present in England’s top division since the inception of the Premier League in 1992.

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