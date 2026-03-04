Toronto takes losing streak into game against New Jersey

Toronto Maple Leafs (27-24-10, in the Atlantic Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (30-29-2, in the Metropolitan Division) Newark, New Jersey;…

Toronto Maple Leafs (27-24-10, in the Atlantic Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (30-29-2, in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Devils -120, Maple Leafs +100; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs aim to end their four-game slide with a win over the New Jersey Devils.

New Jersey has a 30-29-2 record overall and a 14-13-2 record on its home ice. The Devils have a 24-8-1 record when scoring at least three goals.

Toronto is 11-14-3 in road games and 27-24-10 overall. The Maple Leafs have a -15 scoring differential, with 194 total goals scored and 209 allowed.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season. The Maple Leafs won 4-0 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Hughes has 12 goals and 29 assists for the Devils. Dougie Hamilton has four goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Auston Matthews has 26 goals and 24 assists for the Maple Leafs. William Nylander has scored four goals and added six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 3-7-0, averaging two goals, 3.3 assists, 3.3 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Maple Leafs: 3-6-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Devils: None listed.

Maple Leafs: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

