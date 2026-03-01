Top prospect Konnor Griffin homers again for the Pittsburgh Pirates against St. Louis

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Top prospect Konnor Griffin homered for the third time this spring in the first inning of…

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Top prospect Konnor Griffin homered for the third time this spring in the first inning of the Pittsburgh Pirates’ matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday.

The 19-year-old Griffin, ranked as MLB Pipeline’s No. 1 prospect, started at shortstop for the Pirates and hit a two-run shot off Kyle Leahy to give Pittsburgh a 2-0 lead.

Griffin went deep twice against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday.

The Pirates drafted Griffin in the first round in 2024. He reached Double-A last year, where he hit .337 with a .960 OPS in 21 games for Altoona.

