Tonali’s breakfast-table dream pays off for childhood idol Gattuso in Italy’s World Cup playoff win

ROME (AP) — Sandro Tonali scoring the decisive goal for Gennaro Gattuso’s beleaguered Italy in the World Cup playoffs was…

ROME (AP) — Sandro Tonali scoring the decisive goal for Gennaro Gattuso’s beleaguered Italy in the World Cup playoffs was a dream that began at the midfielder’s breakfast table as a kid.

Every morning Tonali used to drink from a teacup featuring images of Gattuso on it.

“That was my routine for many years. Then one day the cup broke and I begged my mother to glue it back together,” Tonali said. “When it was glued back together I had to leave it on a shelf. One day I’ll bring it to (Gattuso) and have him sign it.”

Gattuso should be more than happy to sign it now — after Tonali scored one goal and set up another in the 2-0 win over Northern Ireland in the European playoff semifinals on Thursday.

Playing in Gattuso’s former central midfield position and wearing his idol’s No. 8, Tonali broke the deadlock with a half-volley early in the second half and then set up another goal for Moise Kean.

“It was the most important goal of my career,” Tonali said.

Italy was eliminated by Sweden and North Macedonia, respectively, in qualifying playoffs for the last two World Cups, and was unable to reach the knockout rounds at the 2010 and 2014 tournaments. The four-time world champion has not been a threat at soccer’s biggest event since Gattuso was the beating heart of the 2006 team that claimed the Azzurri’s last title.

“I was six but I remember it all very clearly,” Tonali told UEFA.com in October. “It’s probably the only thing I remember from when I was a kid.”

Besides that Gattuso teacup.

Tonali became an AC Milan fan to support Gattuso and then played for his favorite team just after Gattuso’s tenure as Milan coach. So he couldn’t have been happier when Gattuso replaced the fired Luciano Spalletti for the Italy job last June.

“I was happy to have him back in my life,” Tonali said, “and to have him as a coach for the first time.”

Betting ban

Tonali missed the 2024 European Championship while serving a 10-month ban for betting on clubs that he played for.

But his life has taken a positive turn recently after getting married last year and having a son, Leonardo, born in January.

Now, with Newcastle struggling in the Premier League, Tonali has been linked to transfer speculation and possible destinations like Manchester United and Juventus.

Bosnia visit next

Italy next visits Bosnia and Herzegovina in the playoff finals on Tuesday needing another victory to reach the World Cup in North America.

“We have to win,” Tonali said. “We have no other choices.”

Added fellow midfielder Manuel Locatelli: “We haven’t achieved anything yet.”

Bosnia advanced after 40-year-old Edin Dzeko leveled the score and 18-year-old Kerim Alajbegovic converted the winning spot kick in a 4-2 penalty shootout win at Wales following a 1-1 draw.

“It’s going to be a tough atmosphere against experienced players,” Gattuso said. “It will be another very tough match.”

If Italy does qualify for the World Cup, it will be in Group B with Canada, Qatar and Switzerland.

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