Tommy Kahnle agrees to minor league contract with Red Sox, AP source says

Relief pitcher Tommy Kahnle and the Boston Red Sox have agreed to a minor league contract, a person familiar with…

Relief pitcher Tommy Kahnle and the Boston Red Sox have agreed to a minor league contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement, first reported by the New York Post, had not yet been announced.

Kahnle would get a $1.5 million salary while in the major leagues if added to the 40-man roster and would have the chance to earn $250,000 in performance bonuses.

A 36-year-old right-hander, Kahnle was 1-5 with a 4.43 ERA and nine saves over 66 games last year in his only season with the Detroit Tigers. He had a 1.35 ERA in 32 appearances through June 22, then struggled to a 14.85 ERA in his next 17 games through Aug. 12 and rebounded with a 2.20 ERA in his last 17 games.

He pitched two scoreless innings over two appearances for Israel in the World Baseball Classic.

Kahnle has a 3.61 ERA with 17 saves and an 11-19 record over 11 big league seasons with Colorado (2014-15), the Chicago White Sox (2016-17), the New York Yankees (2017-20, 2023-24), the Los Angeles Dodgers (2022) and the Tigers.

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