Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander misses game against Bulls to manage abdominal strain

CHICAGO (AP) — The Oklahoma City Thunder held star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander out of Tuesday’s game against the Chicago Bulls to…

CHICAGO (AP) — The Oklahoma City Thunder held star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander out of Tuesday’s game against the Chicago Bulls to manage an abdominal strain that sidelined him for most of last month.

The reigning MVP had played the previous two games after missing nine in a row. He was second in the NBA in scoring at 31.8 points per game.

Gilgeous-Alexander is on a streak of 123 consecutive games with at least 20 points scored — the second-longest in NBA history, trailing only Wilt Chamberlain’s run of 126 straight.

The defending NBA champion Thunder had won five of six and led the Western Conference at 47-15 entering Tuesday’s game. They visit New York on Wednesday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.